Timpson has 22 rebounds, FSU sets school record for points in rout of UNF

Florida State couldn’t have asked for a better debut to the 2024-25 season. Setting a school-record for points is quite the first impression.

Ta’Niya Latson scored 27 points while Makayla Timpson had 17 points and pulled down 22 rebounds, among the highest in school history, as FSU routed North Florida 119-49 on Monday afternoon.

Timpson's career-high in rebounds was 18. Her 22 rebounds is tied with Natasha Howard for third-best on FSU’s all-time list, just short of Levys Torres (who had 24 in 2000) and Laine Lasseter (who had 23 in 1978).

"Great first game and this is exactly how I would have wished to start the season," FSU coach Brooke Wyckoff said. "Obviously, we scored a lot of points and we did a lot of good things statistically. But I just told the team in the locker room: Their mentality, their buy-in, the way that they came out and from beginning to end of the game, the way that they used their hearts and minds to get this win was what I was most proud of.

"It's a great first step. And we obviously have a lot more to do this season but I love our mentality today."

Latson shot 9 of 18 from the floor, 3 of 5 from the 3-point arc and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Timpson shot 6 of 10 from the floor and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line.

"I just came out and set a statement for my team so I can be able to do what I love to do with them and just be able to be who I am and just going in from the jump," Timpson said. "Being able to be aggressive on the rebounds, and be aggressive scoring."

FSU opened up by scoring the game’s first 19 points and didn’t back off the gas. The Seminoles shot 41 of 88 (46.6 percent) from the floor and 15 of 38 (39.5 percent) from 3-point range.

Sydney Bowles had 18 points in her FSU debut, with the Texas A&M transfer shooting 7 of 11 from the floor.

O’Mariah Gordon had 15 points on 6 of 11 shooting.

Avery Treadwell added 14 points and eight rebounds.

FSU had an impressive 28 offensive boards. The Seminoles won the rebounding battle by a wide margin, 60-31.