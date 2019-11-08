Since Brown went down for the season, the Eagles have completed just 26 passes over the last four games. Quarterback Dennis Grosel has yet to complete double-digit passes in a game.

And yet the Eagles are 5-4 overall and one win away from a bowl berth because of that powerful rushing attack -- something they've relied upon heavily in the last four games.

Boston College ran for 267 yards against Louisville, 429 yards vs. N.C. State , 97 vs. Clemson and then a staggering 496 yards last week against Syracuse.

In that game, A.J. Dillon rushed for 242 yards and three touchdowns on 35 carries, and backup David Bailey added 172 yards and two scores on 16 attempts.

For the season, Dillon has rushed for 1,286 yards and 13 touchdowns. Bailey has rushed for 698 yards and six scores.

"Oh, he's an excellent back," interim head coach Odell Haggins said of Dillon. "He's big. they have a very good offensive line. We've got to plan well, you've got to play low up front, you've got to strike blockers and play fundamentally sound football."