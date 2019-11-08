To bowl or not to bowl: FSU football must figure out way to slow down B.C.
There is no mystery to what Boston College is going to do on on offense this Saturday when Florida State comes to town (noon, ACC Network).
The Eagles are going to run the ball. And then run the ball some more. And then just when you think they might throw a pass, they're likely going to run it some more.
That's just what they do. Especially now that starting quarterback Anthony Brown has been lost for the season due to injury.
** Super Promo: Get 50% off the cost of a new subscription **
Since Brown went down for the season, the Eagles have completed just 26 passes over the last four games. Quarterback Dennis Grosel has yet to complete double-digit passes in a game.
And yet the Eagles are 5-4 overall and one win away from a bowl berth because of that powerful rushing attack -- something they've relied upon heavily in the last four games.
Boston College ran for 267 yards against Louisville, 429 yards vs. N.C. State , 97 vs. Clemson and then a staggering 496 yards last week against Syracuse.
In that game, A.J. Dillon rushed for 242 yards and three touchdowns on 35 carries, and backup David Bailey added 172 yards and two scores on 16 attempts.
For the season, Dillon has rushed for 1,286 yards and 13 touchdowns. Bailey has rushed for 698 yards and six scores.
"Oh, he's an excellent back," interim head coach Odell Haggins said of Dillon. "He's big. they have a very good offensive line. We've got to plan well, you've got to play low up front, you've got to strike blockers and play fundamentally sound football."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news