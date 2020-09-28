It was the fourth quarter of a 52-10 rout. Most of the people who had been watching on television had long since changed the channel. Or gone to bed. But even in the midst of one of the darkest nights in recent Florida State football history, there might have been a tiny fraction of a glimmer of light. In the form of a bunch of young Seminoles who got the first extended actions of their careers. Don't miss our great FSU Sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial

True freshman running back Lawrence Toafili rushed for a team-high 64 yards on Saturday night vs. Miami. (Courtesy of the ACC)

The headliner, of course, was running back Lawrence Toafili, who led Florida State with 64 yards rushing on eight carries. He also had two catches for 35 yards and likely vaulted himself into a much bigger role in the FSU offense moving forward. "I think Lawrence is a young man who has really worked hard throughout this fall camp," FSU head coach Mike Norvell said after the game. "He has grown each and every week. We thought he would have more of an opportunity (against Miami) to really make more an impact. It was good to see him go in there and perform at a really high level from what I could see there on TV. "It was good to see him continue to play hard, and he gave us some explosive plays throughout the course of the game." *ALSO SEE: The 3-2-1: Time for new approach for rest of FSU football season In the fourth quarter, with the Miami defense playing many of its back-ups as well, an FSU offense featuring a number of true freshmen marched right down the field. Tate Rodemaker was at quarterback, Toafili and Ja'Khi Douglas at running back, Kentron Poitier, Darion Williamson and Bryan Robinson at receiver, and Robert Scott Jr. and Thomas Shrader on the offensive line. The drive ended deep in Miami territory, but it was an impressive march that included 47 passing yards by Rodemaker. "I was just impressed with his overall demeanor, the way he handled the situation," junior tight end Cam McDonald said of Rodemaker. "Being a true freshman out of high school, that's not an easy situation to be thrown into. But the way that he approached it, and the way that he conducted himself on the field, I was impressed. And I'm excited about the future (for) Tate