For the second consecutive year, the Florida State athletics department will be ranked in the top 10 of the Directors' Cup standings when the final rankings are released this week.

The rankings, which are designed to measure the on-the-field success of the nation's college athletics programs, are expected to be posted either later today or on Friday.

Florida State was ranked No. 8 when the most recent rankings were posted on June 12. At that point, the only sport left to be tabulated was baseball, which means the Seminoles could actually move up a spot or two based on their advancing to the College World Series.

None of the schools ranked closely behind Florida State had baseball teams with better finishes, so the worst the Seminoles could finish is eighth. Stanford had the No. 1 spot locked up before baseball was included.

*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day Free Trial***

The Directors' Cup scoring is based on the top 20 most successful sports at each school. Florida State's numbers were helped by a national championship in women's soccer as well as top-10 finishes in men's basketball, softball and track & field.

This will mark the second consecutive year that FSU has ranked in the top 10 of the prestigious list after a five-year drought.

The Seminoles' best run of success came one decade ago when they finished in the top 10 three straight years (2009-12). The school's highest ever ranking is No. 5.

----------

Discuss this story with other passionate FSU fans on the Tribal Council message board.