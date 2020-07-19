At least twice each week, Warchant's Michael Langston will drop a new "recruiting nugget" video in which he highlights some key prospects or a particular position of interest for the Seminoles' recruiting efforts.

Today, the focus is on an elite FSU basketball prospect, four-star Matthew Cleveland of Atlanta. It was just a few weeks ago that Cleveland announced his five finalists -- Kansas, Michigan, Stanford, N.C. State and Florida State.

On Sunday, Cleveland announced he will make his decision on Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET.

In today's "recruiting nugget," we discuss why Florida State is thought to be the leader in this recruitment and what Cleveland would mean to the Seminoles' 2021 recruiting class, which already features four-star guard Bryce McGowens.

Cleveland is rated the No. 24 player in the country and the No. 6 shooting guard. If FSU lands him and McGowens, the 'Noles will boast two top-50 recruits nationally and two of the top 10 shooting guards.

