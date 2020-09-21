Top 2022 QB Nicco Marchiol breaks down top eight
Top 2022 four-star quarterback Nicco Marchiol recently trimmed his list to eight schools. After transferring to Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton for his junior season, Marchiol breaks down his top list ri...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news