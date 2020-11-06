Top 2024 QB Julian Sayin already has major ACC offer
OCEANSIDE, Calif. - Julian Sayin could be one of the best 2024 quarterbacks in the West, if not the country, as his recruitment is just getting started.Already, a big-time ACC offer has come in.The...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news