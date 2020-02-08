Rivals lists him as the nation's No. 13-ranked shooting guard and the No. 50 prospect in the class of 2021.

Bryce McGowens , a four-star shooting guard from Piedmont, S.C., confirmed his decision with a post and video on Twitter after it was initially reported by StockRisers.com.

The positive momentum for the Florida State men's basketball program just keeps getting stronger, as the Seminoles on Saturday landed a commitment from one of the nation's top juniors.

The 6-foot-6 sharp-shooter took an official visit to Florida State in late January.

According to MaxPreps.com, McGowens averages 22.7 points per game, 5.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Throughout his high school career, he is shooting over 40 percent from 3-point range.

“I feel that Florida State is the best place for me to grow as a person and a player," McGowens told Stockrisers. "Observing how Coach Ham (Leonard Hamilton) and his staff have developed players on the court and men off the court was big for me. It’s a place where I can be a part of a winning program, and compete for ACC and national championships. I can also attain and reach my personal and individual goals.”

McGowens is FSU's first commitment for the class of 2021. The Seminoles have two very highly rated prospects committed for 2020 -- five-star forward Scottie Barnes and four-star junior college standout Sardaar Calhoun.

The Seminoles are ranked No. 8 in the country and improved to 20-3 on the season on Saturday with a 99-81 rout of rival Miami.

In attendance during Saturday's game was another of the nation's top 50 juniors -- Dallan "Deebo" Coleman -- who was taking an unofficial visit with the Seminoles.

