In recruiting, there are wants, there are needs and there are musts. For the Florida State Seminoles, the No. 1 must right now is that they wrap up their offensive line class with a bang. There is very little room for error.

FSU signed three offensive linemen in the early period, and the 'Noles likely will look to sign three or four more in February -- with one or two coming from the high school ranks. Florida State is involved with several remaining high school linemen, and two of those targets will be on campus for visits this weekend -- Ira Henry and Kamaar Bell. From what we can gather, the Seminoles have a good chance of reeling in Henry with a good visit this weekend. He has said that Auburn is his leader, but those close to his recruitment tell us FSU is the team to watch. It will be a little bigger challenge with Bell, who seems to be partial to Auburn right now.

Another one to watch is Mississippi State commitment Darius Washington, an offensive tackle who is a former teammate of FSU receiver Keyshawn Helton. Washington has coveted an FSU offer, and he also could visit this weekend. Then there is junior college OT Jimmy Price, who is another option for the 'Noles.



FSU would love to land two graduate transfers in February as well. The 'Noles are pushing hard for Virginia transfer RJ Proctor, and we hear a visit to FSU is likely to happen, possibly this weekend. Northern Illinois OT Ryan Roberts and South Alabama's Ryan Alexander are other guys we expect FSU to pursue. If the Seminoles land two graduate transfer tackles and one or two high school linemen, they will feel very good about meeting their needs.

The good news moving forward is that FSU has already built relationships that should help with the 2020 class. Names like Marcus Dumervil, Dameion George, Jalen Rivers, Zane Herring, Josh Fryar, Joshua Braun and Seth McLaughlin are ones to watch for the 'Noles.