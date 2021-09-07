Top FSU commits Hunter, Duffy break down FSU's big recruiting visit weekend

Hunter said he was even spotted by some of the FSU fans around him Sunday evening.

“It was unexpected. I didn’t know there were going to be that many people recognizing me. But it was real good,” Hunter said. “It felt good.”

Since Hunter is so locked in with the Seminoles, one of the biggest questions after a visit to campus was his impact on the undecided prospects around him.

The explosive two-way playmaker explained how the season-opening game showed visitors that FSU is on the rise.

“It showed them what we are building over here. We are building a good team over here,” Hunter said. “It shows the mindset and that guys know what they are doing.”

Frequently in contact with other players throughout the visit, Hunter shared a brief snippet of what his message was to some of the other brightest stars in the country.

“Go ahead and commit here because we’re building something over here that’s going to be very special,” Hunter said.