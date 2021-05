Warchant TV: FSU football recruits expected to visit campus at midnight

For years, college football and basketball coaches have shown their interest in top recruits by either calling at the stroke of midnight when an open period begins, or even paying a visit to a very special recruit's home.

The Florida State Seminoles are taking that to a different level.

With the NCAA's year-plus ban on in-person recruiting ending tonight at midnight, FSU's football coaches will have a slew of elite prospects stopping by campus in the middle of the night.

