Top JUCO WR Jordan Scott recaps official visit to Florida State

Southwest Mississippi Community College wide receiver Jordan Scott has become a late priority for Florida State on the road to early signing day. One of the best JUCO prospects in the cycle, Scott has been sought after by multiple schools. He committed to Arizona State just a few weeks ago. Scott wasn't planning on taking any more visits after committing to the Sun Devils but Florida State coach Mike Norvell called Scott and asked him to come on a visit anyways. Scott did just that and it appears that he enjoyed his weekend in Tallahassee.

Advertisement

"I was planning on not coming anywhere else after I committed to Arizona State," Scott said. "Norvell gave me a phone call and said, 'This is you. This is your decision, but I want you to come out here and see what we have to offer for you.' So I took the chance and came out here to see what they had to offer ... I wanted to see what FSU was all about. I've got to give everybody an opportunity to see what they have to offer me. It was a great weekend." If you're a Florida State fan and have not heard of Scott until now, the 6-foot-7 and 215-pound receiver bears a lot of similarities to alumni and current Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Johnny Wilson. The comparisons have been made frequently during Scott's recruitment by Florida State. And it's a comparison that they talked about over the weekend. "Yes, most definitely," Scott said when asked if he was aware of Wilson. "They did a great thing with Johnny and that's a thing I like to see because I'm a bigger guy and I saw how much success they had with Johnny. Therefore, I know how much success they could have with me if I do the right things." Acclimating Scott to being the next big receiver in the program was a common trend throughout the weekend, as the Seminoles also paired him with Hykeem Williams as his player host. "I was asking him questions about Tallahassee and he said he loved it here. He said Norvell is a great guy and he's straight forward," Scott explained. "The culture is great here," he continued. "It's a great college town. I actually love Tallahassee. I know when they win football games here, it's really live."

Scott during his official visit photo shoot.