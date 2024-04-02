Four-star offensive guard prospect Rowan Byrne out of New Rochelle (N.Y.) Iona Prep will be visiting Florida State on an unofficial visit on Thursday, he tells the Osceola.

Byrne is ranked as the 13th-best guard prospect in the country and is considered to be the best prospect in the state of New York. He has been planning a trip to visit Florida State for most of the spring and has now found a time to visit the Seminoles.

"I'm excited to meet everyone," he told the Osceola. "Get to know the coaches better, see everything. Really just learn as much as I can about the program."

Byrne holds 29 offers and has recently taken visits to Rutgers, Michigan and Penn State. His visit to Tallahassee on Thursday will be his first known visit since being offered by Florida State in August 2023.

