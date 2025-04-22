Top portal DB to visit Florida State on Thursday

Florida State has been actively evaluating the transfer portal market for a defensive back. Now, the Seminoles will be hosting one of the top available transfer options later this week.

Houston CB transfer Jeremiah Wilson confirmed with the Osceola on Tuesday that he will be visiting Florida State on Thursday. It is his first visit and his only visit as of Tuesday afternoon.

The news first reported by On3. Wilson officially entered the portal on Monday after declaring his intentions to enter late last week.

Wilson received a 86.4 PFF grade during this past season with the Cougars and had a productive season with 24 tackles, four interceptions and four pass breakups.

Wilson transferred to Houston in 2022 after spending one year at Syracuse in Tony White's defense prior to White taking the defensive coordinator position at Nebraska. White, now defensive coordinator at Florida State, would be reuniting with Wilson should he choose to play his final year of eligibility as a Seminole.

Wilson is a three-star transfer prospect and was a former three-star prospect in the 2021 class out of Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola High School.