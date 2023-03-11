Both Winston and Johnson had some recruiting advice for the prospects who were on-campus on Saturday. "All these other young recruits, this is your decision," said Winston. "No matter the information you get from your parents, information you get from your coaches. Coach Norvell will speak on it; we want you to want to be here. We want you to want to be a Seminole." "Young recruits, I wish y’all much success in your endeavors," said Johnson. "I remember being where y’all are at. It was a long road for me, and it’ll be a long road for you. It ain’t going to be pretty. If you’re doing it for yourself, you’re going to quit. Figure out your why, figure out something bigger than yourself and do it for that and it will be a-ok.”

Four-star cornerback Charles Lester III was also on-campus for part Legacy Weekend and it left an impression on the talented 2024 prospect. "Right now, how I am feeling right now, it's speeding up," answered Lester when asked about his recruiting timeline as he was wrapping up his visit. "I don't know, the way I feel about this place right now. Time-wise, I am just going to wait it out. At heart I committed today, yesterday. Yeah, I love this place. I don't want to leave.

He also got some one-on-one time with defensive back coach Patrick Surtain. "He's all about producing a young man before football," said Lester. "The very first time I talked to him, he let me know that he was big on building young men. He is big on making sure his guys living with right morality. That's his biggest thing. He's going to produce the best cornerback (I can be)." Lester also said he has set an official visit date of June 23rd with FSU. He also has official visits set with Georgia and Ohio State in June. He will visit Ohio State and Georgia unofficially this spring.

"It went great, I am enjoying the process," said Xavier Lucas of being recruited by FSU. "As of right now it is going pretty smooth. They went into detail about the family part." Lucas said it was nice to see the former FSU players back on-campus on this visit. "They were mentioning how they were big on family," continued Lucas who is being recruited as corner. "They talked about the brotherhood and former players came back. It was a great experience." He was also glad he got a chance to see the Seminoles practice on Friday. "A lot different than high school," said Lucas. "Fast-paced, they're always on their horses, no walking." Lucas also talked about where the Seminoles stand with him. "Let's just say top-three," said Lucas. "I am not going to say which number, but they are up there." Lucas also mentioned Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa as schools the currently stood out to him.

