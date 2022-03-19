Top WR Jalen Brown: FSU 'has always been one of those schools'

“Being able to come see the coaches again,” Brown said. “It’s been a while, so just being able to come see them face to face and talk to them. It’s been great.”

Brown explained why it was important for him to return to FSU to once again meet with the FSU staff.

Among them was wide receiver Jalen Brown, a Rivals100 star who currently ranks as the sixth-best wideout in the country and the No. 10 player in the talent-rich state of Florida.

Instead, the Seminoles are hosting some of the top players in the nation on Saturday.

The Florida State football staff did not sit back and relax during spring break.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound wideout had plenty of time to meet with FSU head coach Mike Norvell.

“Me and Coach Norvell, we’ve been talking since November," Brown said. "We talk weekly. His recruiting, I like it.

"He recruits me hard, but at the same time, he gives me my space to make my decision. Clear my head, stuff like that.”

As a prospect who has visited FSU several times already, Brown said this visit to Tallahassee was because he wanted to "show my face and show I am still interested in Florida State.”

With the ’Noles already firmly in the picture, Brown was asked if he needs to see anything more from the FSU program and staff.

“Not really, I have pretty much seen what I have needed to see from Florida State,” Brown said. “I’m just basically building on the relationship we already have.”

At his position, Brown is pleased with the way that FSU wide receivers coach Ron Dugans relates to Brown’s family and himself.

“Coach Dugans is my guy. We talk weekly. He talks to my family, my family likes him,” Brown said. “My family, we all feel like he’s a very good person and a very good coach.”

Brown said he doesn’t have a timeline for his decision right now. If he does narrow things down and release a top list, “it’ll probably be after spring or sometime this summer.”

Next up for Brown are visits to Texas, Alabama, and possibly LSU. He broke down what he’s looking to see this spring as he enters his senior year.

“"Looking forward mostly to the sit-downs with coaches,” Brown said. “Being able to talk to them. Pick their brain, ask questions.”

For FSU, Brown said, “yes, definitely,” that he plans to visit Tallahassee again.

“Florida State has always been one of those schools, one of the first schools that started recruiting me hard,” Brown said. “It’s like we’ve been in a relationship for the longest.”

