Top WR target Kevin Coleman shares latest, previews in-home with FSU staff
The Florida State football staff is looking to make a splash heading into the early signing period this month, and one of the top uncommitted prospects on FSU’s board is five-star wide receiver Kevin Coleman.
Coleman will play his final high school game today in the state championships, as his St. Mary's team takes on St. Pius X in the Missouri Class 3 title game. And a contingent of FSU offensive coaches is expected to be in attendance.
*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial***
One day before the big game, Coleman spoke with Warchant about his recruitment, where things stand with the Seminoles and more.
The No. 25-ranked player in the nation called the entire process a "great experience" and said he loved taking visits to schools like FSU, Southern Cal and Oregon.
“It’s been a blessing. The great atmospheres they have,” Coleman said. “Being recruited by all the schools in the country and going to see a lot of top schools.”
ALSO SEE: Friday recruiting updates on 2022 prospects and transfer portal targets
Coleman’s main recruiters at FSU are offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham and receivers coach Ron Dugans, and the five-star prospect said those relationships are a major reason why the Seminoles are among his favorites.
“We’ve always had a tight relationship for a long time. Everything has always been the same, nothing has changed,” Coleman. “They always put me as a priority and made sure I was good on and off the field. Always checking in.”
This will definitely a big week for the Seminoles in their quest to land the country's No. 3-ranked wide receiver. Along with making the trip to Missouri today, they are planning to go back for an in-home visit in the coming days.
The five-star wideout already has some ideas of what he wants to hear when the Seminoles make that trip.
"I know next week they come on an in-home visit,” Coleman said. “When they come and visit, really just have to convince me and let me know the plan and how they’re going to use me. ... How they can use me, how they can help me become elite. How they can get me prepared for the next level and be elite on the college level.”
One factor in Coleman’s decision will definitely be the possibility of early playing time. And with the Seminoles not exactly overflowing with playmakers at the receiver position, that could definitely weight in FSU's favor.
“That’s a big thing right there,” Coleman said. “I feel like anywhere I can play, but especially at Florida State, I know I can make a big impact and shift the program around.”
FSU head coach Mike Norvell also will be present when the Seminoles' coaches make their in-home visit, and Coleman sounded excited about that aspect.
“I feel like me and Coach Norvell have a close relationship. I remember my first time talking to him. He just always kept the same message, always telling me they need me and they are going to keep me and recruit me as a priority,” he said. “That’s what they did, kept me as a priority. He just always came with the same message. The same message meaning the truth, true words. Always kept the same word.”
The elite receiver prospect also shared his thoughts on the recent coaching change at USC, with the arrival of former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley.
“That was crazy, I didn’t see it happening. But them picking up Lincoln Riley was a good thing to do. I feel like the offense is going to be crazy,” Coleman said. “USC is already known for throwing the ball and having great quarterbacks, but they can get even more elite quarterbacks from having Lincoln Riley there. Their recruiting is about to blow up. I feel like that program is going to go back to the way it used to be, if not better.”
Coleman confirmed he will be signing during the early period, which starts on Dec. 15. He also explained what will be the biggest factors in his decision.
“Somewhere I can trust, where they’re going to develop me. I’ve seen a lot of people come from their college to the NFL and they’re not developed,” Coleman said. “So, they don’t perform as well. That’s the biggest thing – being developed. And trusting the program.”
But before he can tackle that decision, the five-star recruit wants to take care of business and win the state championship.
“I’ve been focused the last couple weeks on my high school and my last couple games,” Coleman said. “So, I really just been focusing on school and my high school stuff. But after the game, and starting Sunday, I’ll be really locked in on my recruitment.”
----------------------------------------------------------------
Get the latest info, insider content and chat with FSU fans on the Premium Recruiting Board