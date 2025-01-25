Towering three-star OT Chancellor Campbell talks FSU offer, Junior Day

The St. Petersburg (Fla.) Lakewood standout is ranked as a three-star prospect and is considered the No. 75 tackle in the cycle. Campbell also has offers from Florida, Miami, South Carolina, Kentucky and Syracuse.

Size has been a common trend with the offers coming out recently from Florida State and new offensive line coach Herb Hand. That trend has continued as 6-foot-8 and 285-pound offensive tackle Chancellor Campbell walked away with an offer during his junior day visit on Saturday.

"Coach Hand gave the me offer today after I met Coach Norvell," Campbell told the Osceola. "It really means a lot to me. When I was a freshman, I got to watch their game against Georgia tech and meet the coaches after. That was my first time ever going to a football game and it left a big impression on me. That was my first time ever doing anything like that."

Campbell said that he intends to get back to Florida State for a visit in the spring.



Below are Campbell's highlights from his junior year.