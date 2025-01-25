Towering three-star OT Chancellor Campbell talks FSU offer, Junior Day

Size has been a common trend with the offers coming out recently from Florida State and new offensive line coach Herb Hand. That trend has continued as 6-foot-8 and 285-pound offensive tackle Chancellor Campbell walked away with an offer during his junior day visit on Saturday.
The St. Petersburg (Fla.) Lakewood standout is ranked as a three-star prospect and is considered the No. 75 tackle in the cycle. Campbell also has offers from Florida, Miami, South Carolina, Kentucky and Syracuse.
"Coach Hand gave the me offer today after I met Coach Norvell," Campbell told the Osceola. "It really means a lot to me. When I was a freshman, I got to watch their game against Georgia tech and meet the coaches after. That was my first time ever going to a football game and it left a big impression on me. That was my first time ever doing anything like that."
Campbell said that he intends to get back to Florida State for a visit in the spring.
Below are Campbell's highlights from his junior year.