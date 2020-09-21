 Florida State's quarterback play has dropped off a cliff since James Winston left. What happened to the position?
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-21 07:27:20 -0500') }} football Edit

Tracing the roots of Florida State's quarterback dilemma

Gene Williams • Warchant
@WarchantGene
Williams is the founder and administrator of Warchant.com. He has covered all of FSU's sports with an emphasis on football and football recruiting since the mid-90's.

Disappointing quarterback play was once again on display in Florida State's upset loss to Georgia Tech last Saturday. After two promising drives to start the game, redshirt junior James Blackman struggled with late throws, turnovers and poor decision-making. The end result was just 13 points scored against a mediocre Georgia Tech defense.

The lackluster play under center has been a recurring theme the past few seasons. The Seminoles have been below average in nearly every passing metric since the 2016 season.

The recent downturn in production begs the question of how FSU went from three straight first-round picks at quarterback to being unable to muster even average play at at the game's most important position?

According to Pro Football Focus, the Seminoles have finished below the ACC average in passing three of the past four seasons.

Florida State's passing grade average of 65.5 during this time period is more than 12 points below FSU's grade in 2015 (77.8), and well behind the gaudy mark of 93.2 in 2013.

During this four-year span, none of FSU's full-time quarterbacks have been able to finish a season with a grade of 70 or higher. In the three prior years (2013-15), every full-time FSU signal-caller finished with a passing grade of 80 or higher.

Passing Grades for FSU and the ACC (PFF)
Year FSU Avg. ACC Avg. TD-Int

2019

62.8

65.6

24-13

2018

71.9

67.7

20-13

2017

60.3

66.9

21-13

2016

66.9

72.3

23-8

2015

77.8

67.1

22-9

2014

79.3

67.1

26-20

2013

93.2

N/A

42-13
