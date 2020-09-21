Disappointing quarterback play was once again on display in Florida State's upset loss to Georgia Tech last Saturday. After two promising drives to start the game, redshirt junior James Blackman struggled with late throws, turnovers and poor decision-making. The end result was just 13 points scored against a mediocre Georgia Tech defense.

The lackluster play under center has been a recurring theme the past few seasons. The Seminoles have been below average in nearly every passing metric since the 2016 season.

The recent downturn in production begs the question of how FSU went from three straight first-round picks at quarterback to being unable to muster even average play at at the game's most important position?

