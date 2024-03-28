Florida State held a closed scrimmage on Thursday afternoon inside Doak Campbell Stadium. Mike Norvell reflected on the quarterbacks, Kam Davis, Malik Benson and the defense in his interview with the media. Opening statement "I thought it was a good first scrimmage. It’s the earliest that I’ve had a team in spring practice scrimmage, getting out there for practice five. I thought it was a good opportunity for guys to see exactly where they are with no coaches, no extra assistance, having to go out there and communicate, operate. Understand the play that you have, but also the details and the fundamentals." "For the most part I thought the guys did a really good job of understanding the play. It was definitely a lot better than what I really expected in the understanding of what to do. We've got to continue to improve on how to do it. And the techniques and the fundamentals, some things with our footwork, with our eyes, those are all things, get an opportunity to go and get better. But I thought there were really good plays. "I thought the defense was really good for the majority of the scrimmage. I thought there was some speed and physicality that definitely showed up, some impactful plays, created a couple of fumbles. We’re able to see the talent and ability that I believe we have on that side of the ball. I thought the offense did a good job of responding. We had some missed opportunities. Definitely some throws we'd like to have back but also there were some missed opportunities where we had a chance to finish a play and didn't. "But then there were some explosive moments. Malik Benson had a touchdown, Kam Davis had a touchdown, Caziah (Holmes). There's some guys that definitely showed up and had some explosive plays. So I like what I'm seeing. I thought the newcomers did a good job. Landen Thomas showed up, did some really good things. Jaylin Lucas got in space I think a couple times. Really just I thought it was a good overall work day for our guys and what we needed to do for scrimmage 1."

Advertisement

How has the construction impacted practices or scrimmage? Norvell: No. Obviously there's different elements, but we have plenty of space. I guess distractions with construction going on. But ultimately it was still good to be able to get in the stadium and for guys to be able to get work out there on the field. How much did you mix and match on the offensive line and in general how did that group hold up? Norvell: I thought they did some good things. We tried to mix quite a bit and roll different personnel groupings with the five and that's something we try to do regardless just throughout the spring practice. And you're going to see that quite a bit. I thought they did a solid job. There were some plays that that we want to be a lot cleaner just in our communication, but I thought for the most part it was a solid performance. All of the quarterbacks have looked good so far this spring. But DJ having so much experience, was that obvious going in the stadium or did Brock have that too since he’s played in some games as well? Norvell: Brock does have a year within the system. I would say that even right now Brock has probably a little bit more confidence maybe in some of the things that he's being asked to do. We’ve thrown a lot in the installations in the first four days. I think DJ has done really well in grasping that, I think he’s done really well in his overall understanding. But now it's just the repetition. And he needed a day like today and there were some good moments, there were some plays where it kind of resorted back to maybe not the cleanest in his footwork or in his fundamentals. But that’s what today is all about. They’ve been good, I mean really good, those first four days. I thought Brock had some good moments. For a first scrimmage, I thought Luke was outstanding. His last couple of drives, we tried to put it in his hand let him have to move the ball down the field. And I thought as he got into the scrimmage, I thought he really did a nice job of being able to go and execute. It was good for all of those guys to have positive moments. But then there was definitely some plays and things that we got to clean up when it comes to just the finer details and that will definitely come with more repetition. What role did the defensive line in affecting the quarterback, some of those throws you said they probably want back? Norvell: Pat (Payton) had an early sack. Darrell Jackson definitely flashed, saw Marvin Jones. Sione (Lolohea), Tomiwa (Durojaiye). All of those guys had good moments. Byron Turner showed up. Not just in the passing game, I’m looking for impact in the run game, being able to create penetration. There were some plays that got out on us. And I thin the technique and fundamental elements of what we're doing to make sure we're keeping our eyes where they need to be, there will be corrections coming off this practice. But I thought the defensive front did a good job. How did the group of freshmen respond for the first time in Doak, how did they handle it? Norvell: I thought they did good. Mentioned Landen (Thomas), Kam Davis, looked like he definitely belonged out there. He was rolling with all the different groups and had a couple of real explosive plays. I thought that was that was definitely good to see. Defensively, definitely some flashes from guys there not only in the defensive backfield but also those young linebackers, for them to be able to get that speed work was good. We'll get just a chance to watch the film and get a better sense of what that looked like.