Florida State has addressed several needs through the transfer portal this offseason, and perhaps none more so than defensive back. In addition to former South Carolina Gamecock Jammie Robinson, the 'Noles also added former Arkansas cornerback Jarques McClellion and former All-AAC cornerback Brandon Moore of UCF. Those players spoke with the media on Monday.

Jarques McClellion - On a quick selection once in the portal: lifelong Seminole fan, "being a Seminole it's in my family, in my bloodline...we've always been Seminole fans" - Remembers watching the 2013 national title game, says he still has a hat from that season. - Says he's ready to put in the hard work the way Deion Sanders and Jalen Ramsey had -- aspires to be on their level. - Assessing his game: aggressive, "I can play man, that's my thing"