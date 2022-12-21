UTEP transfer offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers has signed with FSU.

He is one of three transfer portal offensive lineman, the others being Colorado's Casey Roddick and Auburn's Keiondre Jones, who will sign with Florida State via the transfer portal. The Seminoles have either signed or are expected to sign high school offensive line prospects Christopher Otto and Lucas Simmons as part of the 2023 recruiting class.

The Seminoles should be deep on the offensive line next season. The list of scholarship players expected to return on the offensive line in 2023 includes Robert Scott, Maurice Smith, Bless Harris, Darius Washington, Qae'shon Sapp, Zane Herring, Thomas Shrader, Kanya Charlton, Julian Armella, Bryson Estes, Jaylen Early and Daughtry Richardson. Lloyd Willis has entered the transfer portal and could have the option to return.