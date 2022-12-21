Transfer OL Jeremiah Byers signs with FSU
UTEP transfer offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers has signed with FSU.
He is one of three transfer portal offensive lineman, the others being Colorado's Casey Roddick and Auburn's Keiondre Jones, who will sign with Florida State via the transfer portal. The Seminoles have either signed or are expected to sign high school offensive line prospects Christopher Otto and Lucas Simmons as part of the 2023 recruiting class.
The Seminoles should be deep on the offensive line next season. The list of scholarship players expected to return on the offensive line in 2023 includes Robert Scott, Maurice Smith, Bless Harris, Darius Washington, Qae'shon Sapp, Zane Herring, Thomas Shrader, Kanya Charlton, Julian Armella, Bryson Estes, Jaylen Early and Daughtry Richardson. Lloyd Willis has entered the transfer portal and could have the option to return.
Byers, 6-4 and 331-pounds, signed with UTEP in 2019 out of Austin (Tex.) LC Anderson High where he was rated as a two-star prospect by Rivals.com. He will have two years of eligibility remaining and is expected to enroll at FSU in January. Byers started 12 games and was an all-Conference USA pick in 2022 at UTEP. He entered the transfer portal in early December and was one of the most coveted offensive linemen in the portal. In 2021 Byers made 13 starts at right tackle and was named an Honorable Mention All-Conference USA selection. According to PFF stats, Byers allowed just one sack and seven quarterback pressures in 445 snaps. His list of offers included Florida State, Penn State, Miami, Memphis, Missouri and Texas Tech.
Pat Burnham on Byers: He has played at a very high level over the last two seasons at the FBS level. Byers projects as a starter at either guard or tackle the first day he steps on campus. He is a potential difference maker up front for the Seminoles and of course brings with him a ton of experience. He plays hard, is physical, looks for work and doesn't take plays off. Byers has long arms, good feet and moves well laterally in pass protection.