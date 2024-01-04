Furman transfer OL Pearson Toomey finished his official visit to Florida State on Thursday morning. After his first ever visit to Tallahassee, the senior tackle recapped his midweek visit to Florida State. "Really cool place, kinda magical being here," Toomey said. "I've never actually been to Tallahassee before and never been to FSU. It was a really cool place, I love the people here. Didn't get to meet all of the players but talked to them a little bit." Originally from Jacksonville (Fla.) Bolles High, Toomey signed with Furman in 2018. He went on to earn first-team All-Southern Conference honors this past season with the Paladins. Though playing tackle at Furman, Florida State is looking at Toomey at guard. "They lost both their starting guards this year," Toomey said. "I'm a big need at guard I'd say. I'm a little undersized at tackle so guard would be the position for me."

With one year of eligibility remaining, Toomey is garnering interest from multiple schools in the southeast, including South Carolina, NC State and Duke in addition to Florida State. Toomey is looking for a home that matches his playstyle and can develop him further. "I'm looking for a place that matches my playstyle," Toomey said. "This place definitely does. They run a lot of GT counter and some pin and pull. I like that. I'm also looking for how the coaches interact with one another and interact with players. It seems like one big family... I think they can develop my game to more than what it's been. Obviously with all the resources they've got here, it is something that can help me." In his brief visit, Toomey got a chance to speak with offensive line coach Alex Atkins and head coach Mike Norvell. "Coach Atkins is very smart, "Toomey said. "He knows what he is looking for and knows what he is doing. I think he knows how to individualize guys and take their strong suits and make them better and then take their weaknesses and make that better (too)."