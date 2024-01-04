Transfer OL Pearson Toomey recaps FSU OV: 'It's kind of magical being here'
Furman transfer OL Pearson Toomey finished his official visit to Florida State on Thursday morning. After his first ever visit to Tallahassee, the senior tackle recapped his midweek visit to Florida State.
"Really cool place, kinda magical being here," Toomey said. "I've never actually been to Tallahassee before and never been to FSU. It was a really cool place, I love the people here. Didn't get to meet all of the players but talked to them a little bit."
Originally from Jacksonville (Fla.) Bolles High, Toomey signed with Furman in 2018. He went on to earn first-team All-Southern Conference honors this past season with the Paladins. Though playing tackle at Furman, Florida State is looking at Toomey at guard.
"They lost both their starting guards this year," Toomey said. "I'm a big need at guard I'd say. I'm a little undersized at tackle so guard would be the position for me."
With one year of eligibility remaining, Toomey is garnering interest from multiple schools in the southeast, including South Carolina, NC State and Duke in addition to Florida State. Toomey is looking for a home that matches his playstyle and can develop him further.
"I'm looking for a place that matches my playstyle," Toomey said. "This place definitely does. They run a lot of GT counter and some pin and pull. I like that. I'm also looking for how the coaches interact with one another and interact with players. It seems like one big family... I think they can develop my game to more than what it's been. Obviously with all the resources they've got here, it is something that can help me."
In his brief visit, Toomey got a chance to speak with offensive line coach Alex Atkins and head coach Mike Norvell.
"Coach Atkins is very smart, "Toomey said. "He knows what he is looking for and knows what he is doing. I think he knows how to individualize guys and take their strong suits and make them better and then take their weaknesses and make that better (too)."
The subject matter of Toomey's meetings with Norvell early on Thursday morning were making sure that Florida State was the right fit for him, especially because of his small college background.
"Coach Norvell wanted me to go and look at other places. He wanted me to experience something not a lot of people get to experience. My recruiting process through high school was not much. I got a couple of looks but ended up going to Furman. So, make sure it's the fit. Make sure this is the place you want to be. Go and see all the places that want to see you and believe in you. Ask the questions why they believe in you."
Florida State's reputation and the rise of the program in recent years is what enticed Pearson to come and take a look at the Seminoles. After concluding his visit, Toomey is traveling to South Carolina to begin his visit with the Gamecocks before trying to see as many other schools as he can before he makes a decision. Finding the right fit is what both Toomey and the Florida State coaching staff stressed during the visit.
"The big thing was if it's the right fit for me," he said. "If this is the place I want to be then that's the decision I've got to make. I've still got some other places that I want to look at and I'll be doing that this week... They are not pressuring me to do anything which I really appreciate but the fit is what is most important for them and me."
Toomey is expecting to make a decision sometime after he concludes his final visit on Saturday.
You can read a full scouting report on Toomey, provided by Osceola Football Analyst Patrick Burnham, right here on TheOsceola.com.
FSU transfer visit week updates
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple