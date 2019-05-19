AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. -- The NCAA's path to creating its new transfer portal, which allows dissatisfied student-athletes to put themselves back on the marketplace, might have been paved with the best intentions.

But less than a year after it was established, coaches from Florida State and many other schools are concerned that it's becoming a road to nowhere for far too many.

According to a recent report in The Athletic, only about 20 percent of the nearly 800 players from Power 5 schools who have placed their names in the portal have received offers from other Power 5 schools. Many others have either had to transfer to smaller schools or are still waiting to receive interest.

"I think everybody's learning right now and seeing how it's affecting everyone," FSU head football coach Willie Taggart said. "I think it's affecting some different than others. Some kids are getting in there and they're stuck in there -- they're still in the portal. And I don't think that's what it was for. It's actually hurting some kids."

Taggart was one of many coaches who expressed concern about the transfer portal during this past week's ACC spring meetings at Amelia Island.

The second-year Seminoles coach, of course, has seen plenty of activity with the portal -- both coming and going.

FSU has picked up several transfers in the offseason, as Taggart tries to shore up his offensive line and quarterback positions. The Seminoles have brought in three Division-I transfers at quarterback -- Wisconsin's Alex Hornibrook, Louisville's Jordan Travis and Western Michigan's Wyatt Rector, who is coming in initially as a walk-on. The Seminoles also have added Northern Illinois offensive tackle Ryan Roberts.

Because Hornibrook and Roberts have already graduated from college, they will be able to compete for the Seminoles this fall. And Taggart has suggested that he's still looking at other potential OL transfers as they come available.