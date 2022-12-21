Miami transfer defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr. has signed with FSU. Jackson is the only defensive lineman the Seminoles have signed through the portal so far. However, they have offered Western Michigan defensive tackle Braden Fiske, who is also in the portal. Jackson will join a defensive tackle room at FSU that is expected to include Josh Farmer, Malcolm Ray, Daniel Lyons, Bishop Thomas, Ayobami Tifase and Antavious Woody in 2023. The only defensive tackle prospect FSU is expected to or that has signed with the Seminoles is Keith Sampson. Fabien Lovett could still decide to return for one more season at FSU but as of now is expected to enter the NFL draft.

Jackson, 6-6 and 300-pounds, originally signed with Maryland out of Havana (Fla.) Gadsden County High where he played for current FSU Director of Player Development Corey Fuller. This season Jackson made 27 tackles and three sacks for the Hurricanes in 12 starts this season. As a true freshman at Maryland, Jackson totaled 22 tackles in a season where he played in all thirteen games and made one start. In two seasons, Jackson has started 13 games in 25 career games played.



Pat Burnham on Jackson: He is big, athletic and a very physical football player. Jackson will compete for a starting spot at one of the two inside defensive tackle position the moment he steps on campus. He will certainly lessen the blow of Fabien Lovett departing for the NFL should that be the route he takes and would be considered an upgrade over Jarrett Jackson who never quite lived up to his potential before he decided to enter the portal earlier this month himself. If Lovett to return, it could possibly give FSU one of the better pair of starting defensive tackles in the ACC and make it a very deep unit with the return of Farmer, Ray and others. He will bring a veteran presence with two years of eligibility remaining. Jackson is expected to file a waiver with the NCAA so that he will be eligible to play in 2023.