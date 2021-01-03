Transfer Portal Watch: Defensive ends on radar for FSU football
Defensive end was arguably the greatest position of need for Florida State in the 2021 recruiting class, and the Seminoles already have done a nice job of meeting their goals. The landed four or five potential pass-rushers during the early signing period, and they later added former Georgia OLB/DE Jermaine Johnson through the transfer portal.
It doesn't appear that Mike Norvell's staff is done there, either, as the Seminoles are showing interest in some other Power 5 defensive ends who have recently entered the portal.
Here is a closer look at some of those top potential targets:
DEFENSIVE END TARGETS TO WATCH FOR FSU
After announcing his intentions yesterday, 4-star DE Owen Carney has officially entered the portal as a grad transfer; had his best season at Illinois this fall with 27 tackles, 6 TFL and 5 sacks @rivalsmike @RivalsWoody @IllinoisRivalshttps://t.co/XTI9acVTki— NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) December 31, 2020
Owen Carney (Illinois) -- Why FSU is a fit & where the 'Noles stand
There's a lot to love about the skills of former Illinois standout Owen Carney, who is going to be a grad transfer and an immediate contributor for any fortunate team that he selects. Carney is coming off his best season, in which he finished with a team-high five sacks. He is a pure pass-rusher, who looks to be just what the doctor ordered for the ‘Noles to finish off this position.
Why FSU? Well, why not?
He's a prospect that the ‘Noles previously recruited out of high school, and he even camped at FSU and developed a relationship with FSU defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins.
In addition, it appears FSU is the main in-state school involved since Carney jumped into the transfer portal last week. So if the Miami native wants to be back in the Sunshine State, FSU has a lot to offer.
Early on, the main teams we have heard involved in this race are FSU, Tennessee and Penn State. The ‘Noles already have one transfer at defensive end, while Penn State already has landed two.
