Owen Carney (Illinois) -- Why FSU is a fit & where the 'Noles stand

There's a lot to love about the skills of former Illinois standout Owen Carney, who is going to be a grad transfer and an immediate contributor for any fortunate team that he selects. Carney is coming off his best season, in which he finished with a team-high five sacks. He is a pure pass-rusher, who looks to be just what the doctor ordered for the ‘Noles to finish off this position.

Why FSU? Well, why not?

He's a prospect that the ‘Noles previously recruited out of high school, and he even camped at FSU and developed a relationship with FSU defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins.

In addition, it appears FSU is the main in-state school involved since Carney jumped into the transfer portal last week. So if the Miami native wants to be back in the Sunshine State, FSU has a lot to offer.

Early on, the main teams we have heard involved in this race are FSU, Tennessee and Penn State. The ‘Noles already have one transfer at defensive end, while Penn State already has landed two.