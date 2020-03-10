But so far, even with those two significant obstacles, Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell likes what he's seen from the Texas A&M running back transfer.

And there's no guarantee that he'll be eligible to play this fall.

"He's an explosive young man," Norvell said after Tuesday’s practice, the second of spring. "He's got great size and strength."



And he's getting healthier by the day, though the head coach said he'd still likely be in a non-contact jersey for most of the spring.

Norvell has a good idea what the former high school All-American can do when he's healthy, now the question is if he'll be eligible in 2020.

Whether his transfer appeal is granted by the NCAA or the NCAA rules involving transfers is changed, there is a chance Corbin will be able to play for the Seminoles this fall.

"We don't have any control of that right now," Norvell said.