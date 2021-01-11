Transfer Tracker: How this year's FSU haul compares to last year's
The challenges of Mike Norvell's first year in Tallahassee have been well-documented, and they all played a part in the Florida State football team enduring its worst season on the field in several decades.
Yet since the 2020 season ended, the Seminoles have somehow found a way to create momentum and positive energy heading into the offseason.
It started with the December transfer of former UCF star quarterback McKenzie Milton, and it has continued with the addition of several more impressive transfers as well as the commitment this past weekend from one of the nation's top juniors.
*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial***
While FSU fans are understandably excited about the potential impact of the seven college football players who have announced plans to finish their college careers at FSU, it's worth noting that the Seminoles brought in eight transfers from FBS schools last year as well -- and that group did not exactly turn around the program's fortunes.
Will this year see a similar result? Or will these new faces help shore up the major deficiencies on the Florida State depth chart and help lead a much-needed turnaround?
With that in mind, let's take a closer look at each of the seven transfers -- it's possible that one or two more could be added at a later date -- and compare them to what FSU was able to bring in during Norvell's first offseason.
QB McKenzie Milton
Former school -- UCF, three-year starter
As a recruit -- 2016 three-star, No. 10 player in state of Hawaii
Position of Need -- It's not fair to say this was a huge area of need since Florida State's coaches are excited about the potential of their young quarterbacks and they got so much production from Jordan Travis when he was healthy this past season. We do not believe Norvell and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham went into the offseason desperate to find a veteran quarterback who could lead the program in 2021.
At the same time, once Milton announced he was entering the transfer portal, he immediately became a huge priority for the Seminoles. He not only is an excellent passer, but he also is an exceptional leader. There's a chance he could be a better fit for what FSU needs at quarterback than any other player who could potentially come on the market.
Potential impact -- If his surgically repaired leg holds up against contact, Milton would almost certainly have the inside track on the starting job. And if he is anything close to what he was two years ago, he will be the most effective passer the FSU football team has had since Jameis Winston left the program following the 2014 season.
Compared to 2020 transfer -- FSU did not bring in a transfer quarterback with the 2020 class, so there are no direct comparisons. The Seminoles did land a player who was coming back from a significant injury in former Baylor defensive end Deonte Williams, and that did not yield dividends. After missing the second half of the 2018 season and all of 2019 at Baylor with an arm injury, Williams transferred to FSU last summer but played sparingly in just three games.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news