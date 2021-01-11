Former school -- UCF, three-year starter

As a recruit -- 2016 three-star, No. 10 player in state of Hawaii

Position of Need -- It's not fair to say this was a huge area of need since Florida State's coaches are excited about the potential of their young quarterbacks and they got so much production from Jordan Travis when he was healthy this past season. We do not believe Norvell and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham went into the offseason desperate to find a veteran quarterback who could lead the program in 2021.

At the same time, once Milton announced he was entering the transfer portal, he immediately became a huge priority for the Seminoles. He not only is an excellent passer, but he also is an exceptional leader. There's a chance he could be a better fit for what FSU needs at quarterback than any other player who could potentially come on the market.

Potential impact -- If his surgically repaired leg holds up against contact, Milton would almost certainly have the inside track on the starting job. And if he is anything close to what he was two years ago, he will be the most effective passer the FSU football team has had since Jameis Winston left the program following the 2014 season.

Compared to 2020 transfer -- FSU did not bring in a transfer quarterback with the 2020 class, so there are no direct comparisons. The Seminoles did land a player who was coming back from a significant injury in former Baylor defensive end Deonte Williams, and that did not yield dividends. After missing the second half of the 2018 season and all of 2019 at Baylor with an arm injury, Williams transferred to FSU last summer but played sparingly in just three games.