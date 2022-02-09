Transfer transfusion: FSU Football seeks quick fix at WR this spring

When spring practice starts for the Florida State football team in early March, there will be a number of position groups under scrutiny. But the one under the biggest microscope will almost certainly be the wide receiver position. Not only was it a unit that struggled to make any consistent impact in 2021, but it's a group that has been flooded with an influx of new players. The Seminoles might not have signed any high school receivers on National Signing Day, but they did hit the transfer portal with a vengeance in the offseason. In total, four new wideouts will be added to the mix, all from Power 5 schools. And if that new quartet can live up to its billing, then the Florida State offense could and should be much better in 2022. Note: We will be previewing every position group leading up to the start of FSU spring practice. The unofficial start date is March 5, and the annual Garnet & Gold Game is set for April 9. *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

What we know

The Florida State wide receiver unit was one of the least productive in all of the Power 5 in 2021. The Seminoles' passing attack ranked 94th in the nation, and the offense needed a big-time infusion of talent at the wide receiver position. FSU's coaches obviously knew that as well, which is why they went out and had arguably the busiest month in the transfer portal of any staff in the country. They signed four wide receivers shortly after the season concluded -- three with untapped potential and another who has proven to be a very productive wideout at the Division-I level. Mycah Pittman, Johnny Wilson and Deuce Spann weren't stars at their respective colleges -- Oregon, Arizona State and Illinois -- but they all have proven to have physical skills that Florida State was in desperate need of heading into 2022. And then there's Winston Wright Jr. from West Virginia. He's totaled 110 catches in the last two seasons and gives the Seminoles an instant impact player at the position. It's just a question of which of the three other transfers will join him.

Former West Virginia WR Winston Wright Jr. is one of four transfer wideouts to join the Seminoles this spring. (USAToday Sports Images)

What we need to learn this spring

Essentially it boils down to who can be an impact player at this level. The Seminoles know what they have in veterans Keyshawn Helton and Ontaria "Pokey" Wilson. But it's yet to be determined just how good these transfers are going to be and just how much improvement underclassmen like Malik McClain, Kentron Poitier and Darrion Williamson are going to make. With veterans joining the unit, the younger players will have to prove themselves on the practice field just to work their way into the rotation in 2022. Pittman, Wilson and Spann didn't come to Tallahassee to sit. Then again, neither did guys like Poitier, Williamson and Joshua Burrell. So there should be great competition among the wideouts to work to the front of the line. The month of March, along with the spring game, should be a tell-tale sign of which of these wide receivers will likely be on the field the most when the season opener comes along in August. The early money is on Winston Wright, Malik McClain, Pokey Wilson and Mycah Pittman to be the top four, but those spots will have to be earned.

Main Attraction

Of all the players at this position, Winston Wright Jr. has easily been the most productive through his college career to date. The former West Virginia Mountaineer, who originally hails from Savannah, Ga., caught 47 passes for 553 yards and two touchdowns in 2020 and followed that up with 63 receptions for 688 yards and five scores in 2021. He's a first-down machine and has proven he can produce at this level. Consistently. Wright should immediately help the Seminoles with their third-down troubles, and he likely will become one of Jordan Travis' favorite targets early on in the spring. His knowledge and experience should also be a valuable resource for the younger receivers on the roster.

Wild Card

When it comes to this position, there seems to be a deck full of them. But we'll focus right now on Johnny Wilson. The former Arizona State receiver has only played in 12 college games, and he has just 18 total catches. But he stands 6-foot-7 and was one of the most highly recruited receivers in the country coming out of high school. It has been years since Florida State had a legitimate red-zone weapon in the receiving corps. With his size and physicality, Wilson might just be that guy. He hasn't proven it yet at the Division-I level, but that doesn't mean he won't be an impact player for the Seminoles in 2022. Wilson also has shown a passion for blocking, which is another big reason he likely will be on the field early and often.

The Tribal Council has spoken

To go with each spring position preview, we are posing a poll question to Warchant subscribers on the Tribal Council to get their perspective. For the receivers, we asked fans how to describe their confidence level for the position heading into 2022. Nearly 74 percent described themselves as "hopeful and excited but needing to see more evidence in the spring." The next largest group (17.5) percent were unconvinced but not giving up hope. The supremely confident and completely skeptical groups were the outliers. Here are the poll results: