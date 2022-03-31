Transfer WR Pittman making an immediate impact at Florida State
He never got a chance to truly shine at the University of Oregon.
Whether it was nagging injuries or not being a focal point of the offense, Mycah Pittman never became the force he expected to be in Eugene.
Well, if the first half of spring practice in Tallahassee is any indication, the transfer is going to make a large impact on the Florida State offense.
The Tampa native has been the best receiver for the Seminoles through the first two weeks of spring camp, routinely making highlight reel catches on 50-50 balls against Florida State defensive backs.
"It's a 100-0 ball for me," Pittman said after Tuesday's practice. "I'm not letting that DB pick it. And the person that is going to come down with it is me. That's my mentality. Guys maybe look at me as a 5-11, 200-pound guy that can't go up and get it, and I laugh at it. Because it's kind of funny to me.
"Because I'm going to go get it. And that's my mentality. I wouldn't say it's cocky, it's just my confidence about what I can do and my ability."
That confidence hasn't been unfounded. At least not since he got to FSU.
In last Thursday's practice, Pittman had four terrific catches alone, three of which went for touchdowns. He has made multiple diving catches already and has also shown a unique ability to not only out-fight defensive backs but then get his toes down before falling out of bounds.
Not that this type of ability and technique should come as too much of a surprise.
HIs dad, Michael Pittman Sr., was a Super Bowl-winning running back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and made a living catching passes out of the backfield. And his older brother, Michael Jr., is a starting receiver for the Indianapolis Colts.
Making tough, contested catches is in his DNA.
And as a little kid, he said, he would watch his dad's NFL highlight tape constantly.
"It was a 15-minute clip and I used to sit there as a 6-year-old kid and watch my dad's highlights," Pittman said. "And I always wanted to be like that guy. Make someone miss, be tough, be physical, show no weakness.
"And seeing my brother be able to do what he's doing at the next level, I mean shoot, I broke his records in high school. Why can't I do the accomplishments he's made in the NFL and in college?"
He's got a long way to go, of course, to get there.
So far, in his three years in college Pittman has caught 38 passes for 547 yards and two touchdowns.
His brother, in his four years at USC, caught 171 passes for 2,519 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Pittman is hoping a change of scenery and a change in offenses can help him start to approach some of his brother's numbers. And while he likely won't get there this year, he's proven already he should be a vital weapon in the Seminoles' offense.
He also is a natural punt returner and has shown an ability to make people miss in the open field. He doesn't necessarily have breakaway speed, but he has impressive quickness that makes him hard to cover and tackle.
And as mentioned earlier, he has a unique ability to make contested catches despite not even being 6 feet tall.
"He's got great body control, tremendously strong hands," FSU head coach Mike Norvell said. "There's a will and desire. He believes he's going to. He's got a great balance of confidence and humility. He's willing to do some of the dirty work. And that's where you give him an opportunity and he goes out there and makes the play, you tend to give guys more opportunities.
"But hes' got tremendous body control. And he's very focused on the ball throughout, no matter what's going on around him. He's got a great skillset."
Pittman was asked Tuesday about his body control and what he does to work on those skills. He reiterated that he thinks it has more to do with confidence and self-belief than anything else.
After praising his quarterbacks for giving him a chance on those balls, he said the biggest thing is that when he sees the ball in the air, he views it as HIS ball.
And he always thinks he's going to go make that play.
So far, he's made a whole bunch of plays throughout spring camp. And he should very much be in contention for a starting spot by the time the season opener comes around in August.
"I think like a veteran," Pittman said. "I want to be a guy they can move around and feel comfortable moving around. So, yeah, I feel like the acclimation has been pretty easy for me in being able to learn the plays and show that I can be versatile in the inside and the outside."
