Transfer WR Wilson sees big things in store for FSU offense and himself
Johnny Wilson was one of the most highly recruited receivers in the country coming out of high school in Calabasas, Calif.
But in two years at Arizona State, the 6-foot-7 four-star recruit played in just nine total games. The Sun Devils played only four games his freshman year due to COVID-19. Then in 2021, a nagging hamstring injury sidelined him for the final two months of the season.
So, two years into his college career, Wilson has barely been able to make an impact.
He's expecting that to change now that he's at Florida State. Especially after the phone call he had with FSU head coach Mike Norvell once he entered his name into the transfer portal.
Wilson estimates they spoke for two to three hours.
"Just hearing him talking about how he could help develop me as a receiver and maximize my skillset and the offense he would like to run," Wilson said. "He made a promise to me that I'm not going to let you be an average receiver. I'm not going to let you be a bad receiver. I'm going to force you to be great. That stood out to me."
Because it's exactly what Wilson wanted to hear.
"I like to be pushed," he said.
Wilson was high school teammates with incoming Oregon transfer Mycah Pittman at Calabasas High. Pittman was a year older than Wilson, but they were teammates for multiple years.
Wilson said he's actually known Pittman since middle school.
And it was Pittman, he said, who first told him about what Florida State had to offer.
"He really kind of chopped it up with me after I hit the portal," Wilson said. "Telling me the great things Florida State had to offer."
And when Wilson looked into the situation himself, he saw an opportunity to contribute immediately.
In those nine games at Arizona State, Wilson caught 18 passes for 243 yards and one touchdown. According to Pro Football Focus, he was also one of the best run-blocking receivers in the country.
He says that's just part of playing football.
"Playing receiver, obviously you're going to want the ball, you want to catch passes," Wilson said. "But if you love the game, you're going to play hard, you're going to give 100 percent effort every play. It doesn't matter -- pass or run. So, that's always an area you can develop in.
"And I think honestly, it's just how much passion and love you have for the game. You don't get as many touches or whatever, but if you're willing to block for your running back so he could break open for a 70-yard touchdown, that goes a long way. You want to win the game at the end of the day."
And though he is joining a program that is coming off a 5-7 season and hasn't had a winning record since 2017, Wilson thinks FSU is on the verge of doing some big things. He even said on Thursday that his goal is to play for a national championship with the Seminoles.
That's certainly a lofty aspiration from a team standpoint.
From an individual perspective, Wilson didn't provide any specific numbers he was looking to put up, but he mentioned that he wanted to be productive and be a big-time contributor in this offense.
He believes in what Norvell and his coaching staff are building in Tallahassee. And he thinks he can be a difference-maker for the Seminoles in 2022 and beyond.
All he needs is an opportunity.
"I bring size," Wilson said. "I bring physicality. I bring effort. I'm always going to play to the whistle, to the end of the game, fourth quarter. I'm a hard worker. And ultimately I just want to focus on getting stronger, getting faster while I'm here.
"Since I've been here, it's been like three weeks, I've already felt myself getting stronger, getting faster. The strength program they have here is great. Honestly, I haven't had work like this, training like this ... I don't think ever. So, it's been very beneficial for the short amount of time that I've been here already."
