Transfer WR Wilson sees big things in store for FSU offense and himself

Johnny Wilson was one of the most highly recruited receivers in the country coming out of high school in Calabasas, Calif.

But in two years at Arizona State, the 6-foot-7 four-star recruit played in just nine total games. The Sun Devils played only four games his freshman year due to COVID-19. Then in 2021, a nagging hamstring injury sidelined him for the final two months of the season.

So, two years into his college career, Wilson has barely been able to make an impact.

He's expecting that to change now that he's at Florida State. Especially after the phone call he had with FSU head coach Mike Norvell once he entered his name into the transfer portal.

Wilson estimates they spoke for two to three hours.

"Just hearing him talking about how he could help develop me as a receiver and maximize my skillset and the offense he would like to run," Wilson said. "He made a promise to me that I'm not going to let you be an average receiver. I'm not going to let you be a bad receiver. I'm going to force you to be great. That stood out to me."



Because it's exactly what Wilson wanted to hear.

"I like to be pushed," he said.

