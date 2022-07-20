Travis comfortable, confident in QB1 role heading into 2022 season

When he arrived in Charlotte this time last year, Jordan Travis was new to all of this. He had started just three games in his career heading into 2021, was battling McKenzie Milton for the starting quarterback spot, and had never dealt with being "the guy" for a college football team. He never seemed all that comfortable in the spotlight of his first ACC Kickoff. And it probably didn't help that so many of the questions he was asked were about Milton. One year later, Travis came back on Wednesday. Same city. Same hotel. But this time around, Travis seemed completely comfortable with his role on the Florida State football team. Because now he knows, and so does everyone else, that he's the undisputed QB1 for the Seminoles. "I took a lot of ownership this offseason in every way," he said. "Ownership of this offense, ownership of the leadership, holding guys responsible, accountable. So, yeah, it was big. This offseason for me was really big. And I'm glad this is my offense. And I've been working very hard." Stay connected to all of your favorite FSU Sports Coverage! *** Get the FREE Warchant App in the Apple Store or on Google Play *** Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for fresh new videos every day *** Sign up for our exclusive Newsletter to never miss important FSU news

Travis finished off the 2021 season with a 5-2 record in his last seven starts. He rushed for over 100 yards and threw for more than 200 in the regular-season finale against Florida. He beat Miami with a last-minute touchdown drive. He won at Boston College. He won at North Carolina. He proved to his teammates, his fans and his opponents that not only could he play at this level, but he could win at this level. And, most importantly, he proved it to himself. Which is why it seemed like a brand new Travis on Wednesday in Charlotte. "Guys know who to follow behind now," Travis said. "So, that's special for sure. But once we get to the season, performance is all that matters to me. I have to perform well. I have to get this team wins. Or I won't be, 'That guy.' So, it's all about my performance. I don't have any added pressure. "I'm going to play my game, go out there and get Florida State some wins."