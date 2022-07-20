Travis comfortable, confident in QB1 role heading into 2022 season
When he arrived in Charlotte this time last year, Jordan Travis was new to all of this.
He had started just three games in his career heading into 2021, was battling McKenzie Milton for the starting quarterback spot, and had never dealt with being "the guy" for a college football team.
He never seemed all that comfortable in the spotlight of his first ACC Kickoff. And it probably didn't help that so many of the questions he was asked were about Milton.
One year later, Travis came back on Wednesday. Same city. Same hotel. But this time around, Travis seemed completely comfortable with his role on the Florida State football team. Because now he knows, and so does everyone else, that he's the undisputed QB1 for the Seminoles.
"I took a lot of ownership this offseason in every way," he said. "Ownership of this offense, ownership of the leadership, holding guys responsible, accountable. So, yeah, it was big. This offseason for me was really big. And I'm glad this is my offense. And I've been working very hard."
Stay connected to all of your favorite FSU Sports Coverage!
*** Get the FREE Warchant App in the Apple Store or on Google Play
*** Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for fresh new videos every day
*** Sign up for our exclusive Newsletter to never miss important FSU news
Travis finished off the 2021 season with a 5-2 record in his last seven starts. He rushed for over 100 yards and threw for more than 200 in the regular-season finale against Florida. He beat Miami with a last-minute touchdown drive.
He won at Boston College. He won at North Carolina.
He proved to his teammates, his fans and his opponents that not only could he play at this level, but he could win at this level.
And, most importantly, he proved it to himself.
Which is why it seemed like a brand new Travis on Wednesday in Charlotte.
"Guys know who to follow behind now," Travis said. "So, that's special for sure. But once we get to the season, performance is all that matters to me. I have to perform well. I have to get this team wins. Or I won't be, 'That guy.' So, it's all about my performance. I don't have any added pressure.
"I'm going to play my game, go out there and get Florida State some wins."
After playing last season at around 185 or 190 pounds, Travis said he's right around 205 now (he's listed on the FSU roster at 212). He said he's stronger than he's ever been and feels as fast as ever.
But as dynamic as he is as a runner -- and he's one of the best running quarterbacks in the country -- Travis made sure to remind everyone on Wednesday that he's not one-dimensional.
"I can throw the football," he said. "I know I can throw the football. A false narrative was created a few years ago. I am going to keep working and getting better every single day, but I am a pass-first QB. I run when I need to. I am going to take care of my body this year and get down. I play quarterback. and I can throw the football."
Travis will get plenty of opportunities to prove that this fall, especially now that the Florida State receiving corps has added some impressive pieces from the transfer portal. In January, the Seminoles brought in four receivers from Power 5 schools -- West Virginia's Winston Wright, Oregon's Mycah Pittman, Arizona State's Johnny Wilson and Illinois' Deuce Spann.
"We got some new weapons," Travis said. "I've been working really hard on just technique. All the little parts of the game. Sitting in the pocket and not trying to scramble every single time. I've been working really hard."
Three years ago, during Willie Taggart's final year as head coach, Travis was an afterthought. The first time he played a meaningful snap at QB was the week after Taggert got fired.
He happened to run for a touchdown on that snap against Boston College, and then added another long TD run in the fourth quarter to salt the game away.
Travis had some more impressive moments in 2020 -- most notably beating a Top 10 North Carolina team -- but was banged up for much of that season.
Then, in September of 2021, he lost the starting job to Milton. Then he got hurt again.
And some began to wonder what kind of impact Travis would ever make on the Florida State football team.
Then came those final two months. That 5-2 record down the stretch. The wins in Chapel Hill and Chestnut Hill and the fourth-and-14 completion against Miami.
Travis isn't an afterthought anymore.
He's the starting quarterback for the Florida State Seminoles. And on Wednesday, he did admit that even though he's a redshirt junior, there's a chance this will be his last college football season.
He plans to make it count.
"It's an honor," Travis said. "But at the end of the day, week, I have to perform well. That's what it comes down to. I have to help this team win football games. I know that. I am the QB of Florida State. It's something I have dreamt of as a little boy. I am blessed.
"We have to perform well and help this team win."
--------------------------
Don't miss out on our exclusive podcasts! Subscribe Today!
*** Wake Up Warchant -- Apple | Google
*** Seminole Headlines -- Apple | Google
*** The Jeff Cameron Show -- Apple | Google
Or just search for "Warchant" on your favorite podcast provider.
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council