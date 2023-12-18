Quarterback Jordan Travis, defensive end Jared Verse and linebacker Kalen DeLoach shared Most Valuable Player honors were presented to Florida State players at a year-end banquet on Sunday.

Jackson West was named the most improved on offense, while Joshua Farmer and Jarrian Jones were the most improved on defense.

D'Mitri Emmanuel and Johnny Wilson earned the Crenshaw Award, presented to the offensive player with the most heart. Shyheim Brown and Patrick Payton earned the Monk Bonasorte Award, presented to the defensive player with the most heart.

AJ Cottrill, Akeem Dent, Ja'Khi Douglas, Renardo Green, James Rosenberry Jr. and Darius Washington earned the Don Powell Award (unsung heroes).

Brian Courtney, Fentrell Cypress, Ryan Fitzgerald, Darrell Jackson, Casey Roddick and Azareye'h Thomas were awarded the Bill McGrotha Award (top humanitarians).

Conrad Hussey earned the Devaughn Darling Award, given to the defensive freshman of the year. Jaheim Bell, Jeremiah Byers, Keon Coleman and Kyle Morlock shared honors as offense newcomers of the year. Donny Hiebert and Blake Nichelson were named special teams newcomers of the year.

Trey Benson, Tatum Bethune, Jarrian Jones, Maurice Smith, Jared Verse and Johnny Wilson were presented the Bobby Bowden Leadership Award.

Andre' Otto and Demetric Stephens were named offense scout team players of the year, while Liam McCormock and KJ Sampson took honors as defense scout team players of the year. Emile Aime took special teams honors.