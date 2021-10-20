Travis feeling more and more comfortable as Florida State's starting QB

This was on the heels of leading FSU to a game-winning field goal in the final minute against Syracuse.

The redshirt sophomore rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns in the win over North Carolina two Saturdays ago, and he also completed his last 11 passes of the game for 145 yards and three more scores.

Jordan Travis is coming off his best game as a college quarterback.

So, as he prepares to play against UMass this Saturday, Travis is the unquestioned, undeniable No. 1 quarterback on the Seminoles' depth chart.

A month ago, he had no idea if that would ever be the case in 2021.

"After the Notre Dame game, I got a little down obviously," Travis said. "With everything that went down."

What went down was he lost his starting spot to fan favorite McKenzie Milton. And yet the team continued to lose.

Travis got another shot early in the first half against Wake Forest, and he led the offense to two touchdowns but then took a brutal hit on a Hail Mary attempt in the final seconds of the half and was essentially out for the next game and a half.

The Seminoles lost those, too.

Then came Syracuse. And while Travis didn't play a perfect game by any means, he did enough to lead the Seminoles to their first win of the season. Then, in the upset win at North Carolina, he did play a near-perfect game in the Seminoles' 35-25 victory.

After a week off, he's ready to get back in action with the team he now leads.

"Obviously, losing changes a lot of people," Travis said. "You kind of get tired of it. You put your foot down and you just want to end it, you know what I mean? So, I just want to come out here every single day with a better mindset than I did before."