Travis Hunter would be FSU's second ever No. 1 signee of the Rivals era

During Florida State’s rich recruiting history over the last several decades, the Seminoles have landed dozens and dozens of the top prospects in the country. But if FSU does indeed sign longtime commitment Travis Hunter as part of its 2022 signing class, it could mark just the second time in the Rivals Era that the 'Noles have secured the No. 1 overall player in the country. Rivals' online recruiting database goes back to 2002, and the Seminoles' highest-rated signee that year was running back Lorenzo Booker (No. 3 overall). One year later, FSU landed its only No. 1 prospect when hometown legacy recruit Ernie Sims announced he would continue the family tradition (father Ernie Sr. played football and mother Alice ran track). *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

The last time FSU signed the nation's No. 1 overall prospect was 2003, when the Seminoles landed hometown legacy recruit Ernie Sims. (Warchant.com)

Since then, the closest Florida State has gotten to another top overall recruit was defensive Marvin Wilson (No. 2 overall) in 2016. That could change with Hunter. In the first game of his senior season, the two-way Georgia standout dazzled with 13 catches for 232 yards and two touchdowns, a 21-yard passing touchdown, and four tackles with an interception defensively. As the FSU program looks forward to the anticipated arrival of Hunter, let’s take a look back at the Seminoles' top recruit within each class during the Rivals rankings era.

Florida State's top signee in each recruiting class 2002-2021 Year Name Pos. Hometown Ranking 2002 Lorenzo Booker RB Ventura, Calif. No. 3 2003 Ernie Sims LB Tallahassee No. 1 2004 Xavier Lee QB Daytona Beach No. 10 2005 Fred Rouse WR Tallahassee No. 6 2006 Myron Rolle DB Princeton, N.J. No. 12 2007 Dionte Allen DB Orchard Lake, Mich. No. 40 2008 Nigel Bradham LB Crawfordville No. 16 2009 Jacobbi McDaniel DT Greenville No. 15 2010 Lamarcus Joyner DB Fort Lauderdale No. 14 2011 Karlos Williams S Davenport No. 8 2012 Mario Edwards Jr. DT Denton, Tex. No. 3 2013 Jalen Ramsey CB Nashville, Tenn. No. 10 2014 Travis Rudolph WR West Palm Beach No. 11 2015 Derwin James S Haines City No. 5 2016 Levonta Taylor CB Virginia Beach, Va. No. 10 2017 Marvin Wilson DT Houston, Tex. No. 2 2018 Jaiden Woodbey S Bellflower, Cal. No. 29 2019 Akeem Dent CB Wellington No. 25 2020 Demorie Tate CB Orlando No. 44 2021 Destyn Hill WR New Orleans No. 167

2002: Running back Lorenzo Booker (No. 3 overall)

While Lorenzo Booker was never an All-American, he still was productive for three straight seasons amid a crowded running back group. Nick Maddox and Greg Jones had the experience edge over him when he first arrived. Classmate Leon Washington ended up played running back instead of corner, and there was Antone Smith in the mix later as well. Still, Booker ranks ninth in school history in career rushing yards, and of the eight ’Noles ahead of him, only Warrick Dunn has more career receiving yards than Booker (2,389 rushing, 995 receiving). Booker was joined in that star-studded 2002 class by fellow five-stars and top-10 prospects Chris Davis (No. 6 overall) and Leon Washington (No. 9).

2003: Linebacker Ernie Sims (No. 1 overall)

Not only was Ernie Sims the top player in the country, he played right in the Seminoles’ backyard at North Florida Christian in Tallahassee. FSU finished 27-11 during his three seasons on the team. Sims ranked second on the FSU defense in tackles his sophomore year and finished his career with 21 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Sims sent FSU out on top in the ACC (for the 12th conference championship in program history) his junior year before being drafted ninth overall in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions.

2004: Quarterback Xavier Lee (No. 10 overall)

Xavier Lee headlined a class that included 16 four-stars behind him as he was tabbed to be the quarterback to return FSU to championship form. One of those four-stars, Drew Weatherford, ended up beating him out for the starting job during their redshirt freshman season in 2005. Lee had solid moments but never came close to putting it together for an entire season. His best moment probably came against Alabama in Jacksonville, where he threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 59 more in a winning effort. However, a month later, Lee struggled down the stretch at home versus Miami in what turned out to be the final game of his FSU career.

2005: Receiver Fred Rouse (No. 6 overall)

Another local product headlined the 2005 class, but Fred Rouse out of Lincoln High would go on to be one of the biggest busts in school history. Rouse only lasted one season at FSU, and he finished with just six catches for 114 yards and a touchdown. Rouse was dismissed from the team in January after his freshman year and would end up transferring to Texas-El Paso and then Concordia College.

2006: Athlete Myron Rolle (No. 12 overall)

Myron Rolle was a mainstay in the Seminoles' defensive backfield since his freshman year, starting 35 games in three seasons and registering over 60 tackles each year. He was also a standout off the field, notably becoming a Rhodes Scholar and a tremendous ambassador for the school since his playing days. He now is a neurosurgeon and is involved in numerous charitable efforts.

2007: Cornerback Dionte Allen (No. 40 overall)

FSU recruiting began to dip during the mid- to late-2000s, and this was one of the first seasons the ’Noles didn’t sign a top-10 -- or even a near top-10 -- player in several decades. After two seasons as a reserve, Dionte Allen became a part of the rotation his final season in 2009 and played in nine games before announcing he was transferring to Ohio State.

2008: Linebacker Nigel Bradham (No. 16 overall)

Nigel Bradham is among names like Sam Cowart, Derrick Brooks and Tommy Polley on Florida State’s all-time leading tacklers list after delivering four strong seasons for the Seminoles. Bradham ranks 17th all-time in tackles with 306. Bradham played nine years in the NFL and was the staring outside linebacker for the 2017 Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles.

2009: Defensive tackle Jacobbi McDaniel (No. 15 overall)

FSU acquired in-state football and baseball standout Jacobbi McDaniel to be the cornerstone of legendary head coach Bobby Bowden’s final recruiting class. McDaniel helped FSU transform its program during his career, overcoming a serious injury and becoming a valuable rotational piece on the dominant 2013 undefeated national title team.

2010: Cornerback Lamarcus Joyner (No. 14 overall)

Few players have been as important or valuable to FSU as Lamarcus Joyner was during his four seasons. The 2013 unanimous All-American immediately made his mark both as a kick returner and cornerback as a freshman. Joyner later moved to his natural position at safety and would become one of the more physical defensive backs in FSU history. A lynchpin for FSU’s record-breaking 2013 defense, Joyner capped off his career by helping the 'Noles capture their third national title behind five tackles, a sack and a crucial fumble recovery in the second half.

2011: Safety Karlos Williams (No. 8 overall)

A special athlete, Karlos Williams was a key member of two dominant defenses at FSU before switching to running back to become part of an explosive, record-breaking offense for the ’Noles. After two years as a second-team safety and linebacker, Williams moved to running back his junior season and posted back-to-back double-digit rushing touchdown seasons. During Florida State’s undefeated 12-0 regular season and ACC Championship team in 2014, Williams gained 995 all-purpose yards and started 10 games.

2012: Defensive tackle Mario Edwards Jr. (No. 3 overall)

FSU nabbed another legacy prospect (and top-three player overall) in Mario Edwards Jr. The Texas product struggled to get on the field until late in his freshman year, but he made his first start in the 2012 ACC Championship Game and was a force the rest of his career. Unlike his father, who started at defensive back during the Dynasty Era, Edwards packed a punch at nearly 300 pounds. He had three tackles for loss and a sack against Auburn in the national title game. Also in the fold that season were another five-star defensive tackle in Eddie Goldman (No. 7), and future Heisman Trophy winner, five-star quarterback Jameis Winston (No. 10).

2013: Cornerback Jalen Ramsey (No. 10 overall)

Brash and with plenty of skill to back it up, Jalen Ramsey stepped right into a starting role from the first game his freshman year, picking off Pittsburgh in his FSU debut. From there, Ramsey was a star and a player the Seminoles could build a defense around. Ramsey was often so dominant that teams shied away from throwing to his side of the field; he didn’t record an interception his junior season before he was picked fifth overall in the NFL Draft.

2014: Wideout Travis Rudolph (No. 11 overall)

The nation's top wide receiver in his class, Travis Rudolph was an instant addition to the FSU offense and ranks seventh in receptions (153), ninth in yards (2,311) and 13th in touchdowns (18) in FSU history. He would leave after his junior season but go undrafted

2015: Safety Derwin James (No. 5 overall)

Derwin James followed in Joyner's and Ramsey’s footsteps and became everything FSU could want out of a defensive back. He emerged in the second half of his freshman year and finished with 91 tackles and 4.5 sacks, but his sophomore season was cut short due to a knee injury. James returned for another productive year in 2017 and was a first-round pick in the NFL by the Los Angeles Chargers.

2016: Cornerback Levonta Taylor (No. 10 overall)

Cornerback Levonta Taylor was the bell cow of Florida State's 2016 class and was expected to be the next great defensive back in school history. His career appeared to be on that track when he earned a starting job as a sophomore and had a breakout 2017 season, capped off with two big interceptions against rival Florida. But injuries slowed him in 2018 and 2019, and he would find himself in and out of the starting lineup before going undrafted.

2017 Defensive tackle Marvin Wilson (No. 2 overall)

Defensive tackle Marvin Wilson's career trajectory followed a similar path to Levonta Taylor's, as he contributed as a freshman before assuming a starring role as a sophomore and junior. Injuries and overall team struggles then contributed to a lackluster final season, and Wilson also would go on to be undrafted.

2018: Safety Jaiden Lars-Woodbey (No. 29 overall)

Jaiden Woodbey was the marquee signee of the brief Willie Taggart era, and he showed promise as a Freshman All-American in 2018. The next two years would not be as productive, however, as he sustained a season-ending injury as a sophomore and then was a part-time starter in 2020. The once highly touted recruit has since transferred to Boston College and will square off against the Seminoles this season.

2019: Cornerback Akeem Dent (No. 25 overall)

Former five-star recruit Akeem Dent has bounced between safety and cornerback during his first two seasons at FSU with mixed results. He has received praise from coaches this preseason for improving his consistency and is competing for a starting job at free safety.

2020: Cornerback Demorie Tate (No. 45 overall)

After being held out of the 2020 season due to academics, Demorie Tate is competing for playing time in FSU's defensive backfield and on special teams. His progress was delayed by an injury this past spring.

2021: Wide receiver Destyn Hill (No. 167 overall)