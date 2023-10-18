Florida State had been perfect in the red zone going into the Syracuse game. And the Seminoles were 3 of 4 on Saturday in a 41-3 rout.

Jordan Travis’ reaction to a missed opportunity, one where the Seminoles were gifted a possession (courtesy of Joshua Farmer's strip sack) at the Syracuse 5 but couldn't score on four plays, was one of frustration when given an oh-so-close-chance to put the ball in the end zone.

“I feel like every drive, I want to score,” Travis said on Wednesday. “I feel like when we don’t score, I put it on myself. But it’s never going to affect the next drive. That’s just who I am.”

Travis and the Seminoles have a 12-game winning streak, one that dates almost a calendar year to the victory over Georgia Tech last October. Coupled with it, the Seminoles have scored 30 or more points in all 12 games and feature the nation’s No. 7 scoring offense (42.2 points).

From coach Mike Norvell down to the Seminoles, there is a sense of just how good the personnel on the offense are and what they can accomplish on the field. When they talk through the reasons for the frustrations, it’s not finger-pointing but a discussion of self-reflection — how a player can improve — and also how it makes the offense better the next time the Seminoles are on the field.

“(Travis) can continue to bring that energy because even though you see maybe a visibly upset guy, it's encouraging to our team when a guy comes over, if it's him or something that he sees, he's taking ownership of it,” Norvell said. “ ‘Hey, we'll be better in this. I'll do this.’ ”

There have been injuries along the offensive line, receiver and even to Travis. There have been four starting offensive line groups due to injury, too. And a running game that has been hot, cold and now hot again.

But through it, one constant — FSU is able to put up points on the scoreboard. Syracuse had the No. 30 scoring defense coming into Saturday, and the Seminoles not only put up 41 points but also 535 offensive yards.

“We have not reached even close to our potential yet, which is crazy,” Travis said. “We have not had even close to our best game. Once we put everything together, who knows who can stop us? I don’t think there’s many teams that can stop us. We have talent across the field.”



