Trench Observations: On Odell Haggins, breaking down the defensive line

Because the outdoor fields were soggy, we took in Thursday’s work from the indoor practice facility. What follows is a weather-aided, in-depth report on a day in the world of Florida State’s defensive line, replete with observations on each player so far in spring camp.

It’s not often that one thanks the weather gods for a storm, but I offer my sincere gratitude for the buckets of rain dumped on Tallahassee Thursday morning.

I’ve had the privilege of covering FSU football practices on and off for 13 years. In that time, myriad voices have echoed off the West-facing wall of Dick Howser Stadium.

But the consistent sound that has drummed on since my first assignment in March of 2010 -- and long before that -- belongs to legendary defensive line coach Odell Haggins.

It wasn’t until Mike Norvell’s open-book policy, though, that I got a chance to shadow Haggins and his defensive linemen around for a grueling 150-minute practice. And with an assist from those weather gods, my observations were within spitting distance.

Haggins works much differently than offensive line coach Alex Atkins. Atkins is often blunt and sometimes loud, but his words are complemented by the frequent use of a whistle.

Haggins needs no third-party tool. Like a modern-day drill sergeant, Haggins belts out everything from orders -- “Wide Base!” “Stay Low!” “Shorter Steps!” -- to quarterback cadences. The volume is in his players' faces on full blast, and it never, ever stops. Relentless instruction and brutal critiques are followed by a proud, “That’s it!,” if it is earned. But only if it is earned.

Haggins and defensive ends coach John Papuchis team up for portions of the practice to instruct their subgroups of the defensive line, but when special teams drills are taking place, Papuchis departs and the floor belongs to Haggins and his assistants.

Here’s a rundown of the defensive line to date in camp.