Trending! Florida State football recruiting nuggets
What's the latest scoop on Florida State football recruiting? Which top prospects are leaning to the Seminoles and who's close to committing? Which recruits have scheduled upcoming visits to FSU? Keep up with all the latest happenings right here.
Florida State targets at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge (6/24)
Full wrap-up from day one of the Rivals Five-Star Challenge. Michael Langston serves up some tasty nuggets on more than a dozen targets including LB Phillip Webb, OL Chris Morris, DT McKinley Jackson and WR Bryce Gowdy. Read Here: Full wrap with plenty of nuggets.
Not yet a Warchant member? Click here to start your 30-day Free Trial
Updates and nuggets from player registration and interviews including Rivals100 WR Michael Redding is close to making a decision, FSU commitments Jayion McCluster and Stephen Dix decked out in Garnet and Gold, a new offer, top OL target planning FSU visit, and more. Click for the Monday Updates.
Not yet a Warchant member? Click here to start your 30-day Free Trial
Florida State could be on the verge of its biggest commitment for the 2020 recruiting class. The nation's No. 6 rated wide receiver was sporting 'Seminoles' bracelet at Monday's player check-in. Catch Redding's one-on-one video below. But for a complete update including how soon a commitment will come see the Full Story: Rivals100 WR Redding talks FSU, upcoming decision and more