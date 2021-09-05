Trending! Sunday recruiting updates for FSU-Notre Dame game

What's the latest scoop on Florida State football recruiting? Which top prospects are leaning to the Seminoles and who's close to committing? Which recruits have scheduled upcoming visits to FSU? Keep up with all the latest happenings right here. *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***

2023 RB target Cedric Baxter is expected to be at FSU for the Notre Dame game. (Rivals.com)

Dozens of the nation's top college football prospects are making their way to Tallahassee this weekend for Florida State's season opener against Notre Dame. We've got updates on their arrivals right here: Sunday FSU recruiting visitor updates

Massive target WR/TE Jaleel Skinner will visit FSU on September 5th (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The season is almost here and that means big visitor weekends and there might not be a bigger visitor weekend than the FSU/Notre Dame match up on Sunday September 5th where FSU is expected to host a dozen official visitors and some very key unofficial visits. Below a the expected visitors for the big match up. FSU/ND recruiting visitor list for September 5th.

FSU head coach Mike Norvell and offensive line coach Alex Atkins have positioned themselves to land one of the best classes at the OL position in a very long time. They would like to finish that off with one or even two more talented prospects. One of those is Five star OL Julian Armella, who has hinted at an upcoming top four. Our very own Michael Langston takes a look at where things stand in that recruitment right now with visits upcoming for Armella. Latest on where FSU stands with OT Julian Armella

Louisville WR/DB commit Zavion Thomas made a trip to FSU on Tuesday and worked out for Florida State's coaching staff. After his session, the Louisiana native discussed his interest in the Seminoles, whether he will take an official visit to FSU and more. Louisville commit talks FSU workout, plans for fall

Recruiting is about to get cranked up again as there will be another brief open period for recruits to visit college campuses. Just like in June, the 'Noles are going to host another Elite camp and visitor event in It is slated for July 25. Several targets are expected to be in attendance -- this list will be updated daily. Expected visitors for the FSU July 25 event

Florida State already has one running back in the fold with the addition of RB Rodney Hill in the spring. FSU is hoping and expecting to land at least one more in this 2022 class. Here's the latest on where things are at with major target RB Jaylor Glover, Jovantae Barnes and a new target to watch. Latest on RB recruiting for the 2022 class with FSU

Detailed Q&A with new FSU commit TE Jerrale Powers (7/2) New FSU commit TE Jerrale Powers talks about why he picked the Noles and his recruiting pitch to teammate Four-star OL Jaylen Early, who also visited the Noles last weekend.

Florida State is hosting a massive official visit weekend with several key targets as nine official visitors will be in town. Several other unofficial targets like LB Wesley Bissainthe and 2023 WR Santana Fleming will be also be on campus. Another major target for the 2022 class is also expected to be on campus this weekend Warchant has learned. FSU expected to host another major target who is a Rivals100 standout (6/25)

Alabama A&M defensive end transfer visits FSU this weekend Although most of the focus was on the high school recruits taking official visits the Noles also had another visit from the transfer market variety. More on Alabama A&M DE transfer visiting the Noles

FSU extends new 2023 QB offer The search for the future continues as the Noles extending another 2023 QB offer on Thursday when FSU offered QB Chris Parson. On Thursday we sat down with Parson with a Q&A where he talks about his ties to FSU. 2023 QB Chris Parson talks in depth about FSU offer, connections to Noles (6/10)

FSU OL coach Alex Atkins will be checking out several prospects at the Big Man Camp this week. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

It was another busy day at Florida State University. This time for the Big Man lineman camp and the FSU 7-on-7 tournament. We have the latest on who stood out the most and some recruiting notes from each event. Including several key names to keep an eye on for in the 2022, 2023 class. Nuggets, Observations: Breakdown of the Big man camp, 7-on-7 (6/9)

Florida State is hosting hundreds of high school football players Wednesday at its Big Man and 7-on-7 camps. Click here for live updates from both. ---------------------------



The June 6th Mega camp is turning into a big recruiting weekend and evaluation weekend for Florida State as all colleges begin to open up on June 1st with the first open recruiting period in over a year. Warchant has confirmed more top prospects expected to be on campus for the Mega camp and the month of June. Expected visitors for the month of June and the Mega camp

Florida State is among several schools showing interest in former Marshall offensive lineman Cain Madden, who entered the transfer portal on Wednesday. Madden started nine games this past season and was named a second-team All-American.