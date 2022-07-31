Trey Benson makes FSU's 2022 outlook brighter

Trey Benson takes the hand-off, runs left, sees a narrow hole along the left side of the offensive line, cuts and darts for it. The Florida State tailback is in fifth gear and the chase is on.

“The problem with Trey is he’s patient but he’s so fast,” defensive end Jared Verse said. “You can’t leave a hole open because the second the hole is open, he’s gone.”

Benson’s size and speed are undeniable. But the best tailbacks also have vision and patience. Benson is 6-foot-1, 215 pounds and has shown his capabilities running between the tackles or racing to the sideline and turning upfield.

The road back has been long and one that requires patience. The road ahead? When asked what his goal was for 2022, Benson said: “A 1,000-yard season. We haven’t had a 1,000-yard season since 2019, Cam Akers. That’s a goal for me. … Stay healthy. If I stay healthy, I’m good.”

Benson looks like a difference-maker and he has endured a lengthy journey since his injury at Oregon in December 2020, when he tore his ACL and MCL as well as the lateral and medial meniscus. He ran six times for 22 yards and a touchdown for the Ducks in 2021 before opting to enter the transfer portal with the goal of returning to the Southeast to play college football.

The Greenville, Miss., native picked FSU (about 8.5 hours from Tallahassee) and has been nothing short of impressive. A spring game in which he accumulated 77 yards on seven carries only fueled Benson as well as anticipation from fans who watched him break off runs of 22, 18 and 17 yards.

“We knew he was going to be good,” running backs coach David Johnson said before preseason camp opened. “I didn't know he was going to be this good off the field. He's such a really good young man off the field. He fits right in the room with the rest of those guys.”

The coaching staff brought in four receivers who could make an impact, and they’re showing a good connection with Jordan Travis. But the Seminoles’ offense will go as far as the offensive line blocks — and that will often be for what is a deep running back corps. FSU’s offensive identity could be to wear down defenses with a mix of Benson, Treshaun Ward and Lawrance Toafili.

“I really think Trey is big-time,” Johnson said. “I don't think he realizes it yet. And it's going to take him some time to get to game speed and everything like that. It's going to probably take him some time. That's why I'm glad we have those other backs. Tre’ and LT can help him out and help him along. We have a three-headed monster right now with those other two young guys (CJ Campbell and Rodney Hill) who can help out also.”

In the last few practices, Benson has frustrated defenders and induced dropped jaws from observers. (For the record, Verse smiled and said he could catch up to Benson but even the fastest defenders have often been unable to do that.) Benson says the time away from the field made him cherish football more. He’s put in the time in the weight room and in how he rests and recovers to be at his best for each practice.

“What surprised me the most was probably the speed I have now,” Benson said. “I feel like I’m way faster than I was before the injury. I knew I was comfortable again, but I just didn't know when.”

Flash back to January and there were concerns about Benson and why coach Mike Norvell and the staff rolled the dice on him. After a full spring and the early part of camp, Benson’s confidence is building. He may get to 1,000 yards or the coaches may focus on the running-back-by-committee approach and be cautious with how many touches Benson has per game.

Regardless, it’s becoming very clear that the Seminoles are a better team with a brighter outlook in 2022 because of Benson.

“What I like about Trey is that leadership and ownership he’s taking in the room,” offensive line coach and offensive coordinator Alex Atkins said. “If you watch our practice, I promise you Trey will be standing behind the young running backs, in there coaching them just like he was coach Johnson. He takes it serious in trying to push the group.”