Florida State's fifth straight win brought another week of conference honors from the ACC.

FSU running back Trey Benson and center Maurice Smith each were announced as ACC Players of the Week in the final week of the award this season on Monday.

Benson earned his fourth ACC Running Back of the Week honor of the season after rushing for 111 yards and a career-high three touchdowns in the 45-38 win over Florida. Benson is now tied with Pitt running back Israel Abanikanda for the most ACC RB of the Week honors this season. He finished the regular season 35 yards short of being FSU's first 1,000-yard rusher since Cam Akers in 2019.

Smith was named the ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week after the Seminoles ran for 227 yards against UF, tying the program record with the team's seventh straight game rushing for 200-plus yards. It's Smith's second OL of the Week honor and FSU's fourth of the season, tied for the most in the conference.

FSU has now won 13 ACC POTW honors this season. Here's the full list:

Player Award Opponent

Ontaria Wilson Receiver vs. LSU

Jared Verse Defensive Lineman vs. LSU

Shyheim Brown Specialist vs. LSU

Johnny Wilson Receiver at Louisville

Jammie Robinson Defensive Back Wake Forest

Trey Benson Running Back Georgia Tech

D'Mitri Emmanuel Offensive Lineman Georgia Tech

Trey Benson Running Back at Miami

Dillan Gibbons Offensive Lineman at Miami

Trey Benson Running Back at Syracuse

Maurice Smith Offensive Lineman at Syracuse

Trey Benson Running Back Florida

Maurice Smith Offensive Lineman Florida



