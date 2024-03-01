Johnson said he has spoken with about half of the NFL's teams. Here's more from his interview with the media.

“He is my coach but he is a big brother to me," Benson said. "He’s my mentor. It’s not always about football with him. You’re comfortable around him, you can be yourself around him. He knows how most running backs learn. That’s why he’s one of the best running backs coaches in the country because he can teach you the way you want to be taught.”

“Coach Norvell, he means a lot to me," Benson said. "He took a chance on me. He didn’t have to. He didn’t have to take a chance on me. He didn’t know what I was all about. But he trusted me. I just trusted the process. He just made me a better player overall. He was the best coach I ever had. Coach Norvell is the best coach I ever had. He brings that energy every single day. Even if he loses his voice, he’ll still find a way to yell at us. It’s all good vibes. I love coach Norvell to death.”

During an interview on Friday at the NFL Combine, he shared his appreciation for coach Mike Norvell and running backs coach David Johnson for how they recruited and developed him. Norvell gave Benson his first scholarship offer back when the coach was at Memphis.

Just two years ago, Trey Benson was a running back in the transfer portal with 22 rushing yards at Oregon and coming off major knee surgery. Now, he's in the conversation among the top running backs in the 2024 draft class after a pair of 900-yard seasons.

Why are you the best running back in this class?

"Just the ability to break tackles. I feel like I’ve never been hawked on the field. I had that getaway speed. Just bringing that. It’s such a compact build. I’m 220. Bringing everything to the table."

You seem to seek out physicality. Do you plan to keep doing that in the NFL?

“I feel like I’m both elusive and physical. A little bit of both. Yes, I do plan on still staying physical. Catching out of the backfield, that’s what I’m working on a little bit more, too.”

What situations, downs and distances do you like getting the ball?

“When I get the ball, I’m thinking about scoring every time. The first couple of yards is good, 2-yard gain, 3-yard gain. But eventually I’m going to bust a 50-yarder. When I’m in the open field, that’s when I’m at my best.”

The transfer portal benefitted you. Talk about your decision to go to FSU.

“Coming to Florida State, it’s probably the best thing that ever happened to me. Coach Norvell, he brought me in. He didn’t even have to take a chance on me because I didn’t have any film coming from my previous school. Going to Florida State, a bunch of transfers. We all transferred there. Me, Jared (Verse), even JTrav (Jordan Travis). He transferred there, Jaheim (Bell). We built the foundation and it’s continuing to build now. being in the transfer portal, Florida State is a great option.”

What was it like seeing Jordan Travis walking around?

“When I saw him, I smiled and almost teared up. The last time I saw him. he was on crutches and he was in the hospital. Seeing him walk, it’s big. I know he’s rehabbing good. We talk on the phone almost every day. He’s one of my best friends. It just brought tears to my eyes.”

We see you patterned your game after Adrian Peterson. Why is that?

“His physical style of running. He’s a bruiser. And he’s got that getaway speed, too. I kind of modeled my game after him. I see my game in him.”

If you could say three words to describe your game what would they be?

“Elusive. Fast. Physical.”

You roomed with Jared Verse. Is he ever quiet?

“No. (Laughs). He’s never quiet. He’s my best friend, too. We’re always together. If he gets up before me, he wakes me up and we’ll go work out. … That’s my dog. He’ll always be my dog. I just saw him 10 minutes ago in the hallway. We were arguing them. I hadn’t seen him since December. He tapped my shoulder behind me, he tried to pick me up. He was trying to little boy me in front of everybody. That’s my dog. I love him.”

What is an area where FSU didn’t use you as much that you want to show in the NFL?

“Florida State did a good job of getting me in open space. That’s when I’m at my best, when I can showcase my speed and elusiveness. Where I feel like I could have showcased more is my catching ability, being able to catch the ball out of the backfield. And more on my pass-blocking too.”

What was it like playing for Mike Norvell and what went into the decision to play in Tallahassee?

“He gave me my first offer out of high school when he was at Memphis. Once I hit that portal, he called me. We just picked up where we left off. It was all good vibes. That’s my guy.”

You had some explosive plays at FSU. What’s one of your favorites?

“The kickoff return I had vs. Boston College (in 2022). That was my first time being back there. I took it to the house. That was the loudest I ever heard Doak Campbell Stadium.”

Do you have a goal for the 40? You were a sub-4.5 in high school.

“I ain’t got no goals. Just watch. That’s all I’m going to say. Just watch.”

What made the 2023 FSU football team special?

“What made this team special is just the chemistry outside of football. we would always hang out, go to the gym, play basketball. We just always hung out outside of football. we built this team chemistry. And the team chemistry was displayed on the field. That’s what I love about this team. We created a foundation, a brotherhood. I love this team, I love that group of guys.”

If someone is on the fence and thinking about schools, why Florida State?

“You can’t go wrong with Florida State. Just that logo. That logo gives me the chills. I’m so happy I picked that school. It’s just great vibes. Good weather, good food. Great people. Just surrounded by great people all times.”