Trey Benson arrived in Tallahassee as a question mark due to a major knee injury suffered at Oregon. He delivered back-to-back 900-yard seasons at Florida State and is now off to the NFL.

Benson declared for the NFL Draft on Sunday afternoon and also stated he would opt out of playing in the Orange Bowl.

"I cannot begin to express how valuable my two years here have been, especially the relationships I've made with teammates, coaches, athletic training, academic staff and the whole FSU family," Benson posted on Instagram. "When I committed to Florida State I had no idea the type of growth and development I would experience as a man and a football player. I appreciate the FSU family for welcoming a kid from Mississippi with open arms."

Benson had a long rehab journey following major knee surgery at Oregon but showed in his first few practices at FSU in March 2022 what he was capable of achieving. He racked up 990 yards and nine touchdowns that fall, and Benson followed it up with 905 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns in 2023.

He was perhaps at his best in rivalry games. Benson had a combined 10 touchdowns in FSU's four games against Miami and Florida, including three TD runs in the November 2023 victory at The Swamp.

FSU will have a new-look running back room in 2024 with returners like Lawrance Toafili and Caziah Holmes as well as four-star commitment Kam Davis and versatile athlete Micahi Danzy.