Jazston Turnetine is the starting right tackle on the updated depth chart for Florida State ahead of the Louisville game on Friday. Turnetine started at right tackle against LSU.

D'Mitri Emmanuel is the starter at right guard, with Darius Washington as the backup. Maurice Smith is the starting center, with the usual starters on the left side in tackle Robert Scott and guard Dillan Gibbons.

The shifting on the depth chart up front is also a result of the season-ending injury to right tackle Bless Harris.

The remainder of the depth chart remains unchanged. Amari Gainer, who missed the LSU game, is listed as a backup linebacker.

FSU (2-0) will play Louisville (1-1) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. (ESPN).

The Osceola will have more updates from Monday's practice after coach Mike Norvell and others speak.