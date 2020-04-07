Now, thank goodness we had anticipated we would probably lose two kids (Devin Vassell and Patrick Williams) to the pros, so we're a little farther along than we would have been had we not anticipated that. So I think we're still going to end up OK, except we've still got to close the book.

And for us not to be able to go out in April to evaluate (recruits) and get a final evaluation of who we want to go out in July and key on and sign next November (for next year's class) is a little challenging right now. So we've got to view more films, contact more people. In other words, just a little more challenging. Because of the position we're in, we want to keep our momentum moving. So we've got to study harder, evaluate better, get to know people as best as we can, to make sure we're as accurate and are still maintaining our same level of efficiency.

Because our motto is we've been recruiting a lot of kids who fit our program and maybe not the kids who have gotten all the recognition. Like in football, everybody wants to know what star ranking you are. ... Those things don't mean anything to us. Some of our best players haven't had a lot of stars, but the culture that we've created, that our players have bought into, that I think gives us a chance to be more confident, win closer games. For instance, we've won nine straight overtime games. We're 39-9 in our last 48 one-possession games. What I'm saying to you is all of that plays into our culture, our relationships, and our kids being as connected as they are. So, we want to keep this model going. So, it's a little more difficult when you've got to do it all by phone and video with the communication.

CC: So, you still want to add two or three more to this class?

LH: Oh, yes. Oh, yes.

CC: Obviously you can't talk on the record about any potential recruits, but are you looking at JUCO guys, grad transfers, high school kids?

LH: (Laughs) All of the above. ... And let me continue on that point. Every year for the last three or four years, starting with (Malik) Beasley, we have lost significant players (early to the NBA draft). And every year, I mean you can judge it, we've gotten better. Is that correct?