Despite rallying to take a lead in the third quarter of the Sun Bowl on Tuesday, the Seminoles gave up 11 unanswered points in the fourth quarter and fell to Arizona State, 20-14.

EL PASO, Texas -- The Florida State football team was able to get back to a bowl game in 2019, but it was not capable of avoiding a second straight losing season.

Box Score: ASU 20, FSU 14

The loss drops FSU to 6-7 on the season and gives the Seminoles a combined mark of 11-14 over the last two years heading into the Mike Norvell era in 2020.



It was a season finale that redshirt sophomore quarterback James Blackman likely will try to forget. Facing an Arizona State team that came into the game ranked No. 9 nationally in turnover margin, Blackman played right into the Sun Devils' hands. He turned the ball five times -- on four interceptions and a fumble.

The Seminoles turned it over six times as a team, with Tamorrion Terry fumbling on their final possession.

Arizona State’s sole touchdown came on a pick-six, to go with four field goals.

Despite playing without star running back Cam Akers and several offensive players who were banged up during the game, Florida State's offense came to life in the second half.



After being shut out in the first half and accumulating just 139 yards of total offense, FSU scored back-to-back touchdowns in the third quarter to take a 14-9 lead.

First, sophomore receiver Ontaria Wilson scored on a 3-yard run to cap off an 11-play, 91-yard drive. Then the next time the Seminoles got the ball, quarterback James Blackman hit a 91-yard pass to Tamorrion Terry.

It was a somewhat surprising outburst considering the developments of the first two periods. Not only did the Seminoles get shut out in the first half, but they lost several offensive players due to injury, including receivers D.J. Matthews and Jordan Young and offensive guard Dontae Lucas.

The first half for FSU was highlighted by strong defensive play but missed opportunities.

Florida State had a prime opportunity to score early in the game when Seminoles linebacker Amari Gainer recovered a fumble deep in Arizona State territory. But on a second-and-goal from the 1-yard line, James Blackman threw an interception.

One drive later, FSU had another chance to put up points with a drive that reached the Arizona State 17-yard line. But Ricky Aguayo's field goal attempt was blocked.



