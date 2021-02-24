Twelve major targets to watch for FSU football's 2022 recruiting class
The Florida State football staff is already off to a strong start for the 2022 recruiting class with five commitments. Led by five-star cornerback Travis Hunter and Rivals250 QB Nicco Marchiol, the Seminoles have one of the best early classes in the country.
With that said, the 'Noles certainly have plenty more work to do. So here's a look at 12 prospects that we would consider key targets for the FSU staff. All 12 are high on the Seminoles' radar and have shown mutual interest.
The Skinny on QB AJ Duffy & FSU
It goes without saying that FSU is already off to a strong start at this position with Marchiol in the fold, but it's clear that the 'Noles want two quarterbacks in this class. And everything we're hearing from sources close to the 'Noles is that their top target right now is A.J. Duffy. That doesn't mean they aren't interested in others, but Duffy will likely have to tell FSU no before Mike Norvell and company move on. Duffy has hinted that a potential decision could come on March 31. His recently released final four (FSU, Michigan State, Penn State and Oregon) surprisingly did not include Arizona State -- the presumed favorite in this race -- but we believe ASU is still the team to watch. Norvell and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham have very strong ties with Duffy and his father, so the 'Noles can't be counted out.
