The Florida State football staff is already off to a strong start for the 2022 recruiting class with five commitments. Led by five-star cornerback Travis Hunter and Rivals250 QB Nicco Marchiol, the Seminoles have one of the best early classes in the country.

With that said, the 'Noles certainly have plenty more work to do. So here's a look at 12 prospects that we would consider key targets for the FSU staff. All 12 are high on the Seminoles' radar and have shown mutual interest.

