Twinkle Toafili: FSU RB pulls off spectacular 75-yard touchdown at Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Florida State running back Lawrance Toafili delivered one of the best plays of the 2021 season -- not just for the Seminoles, but all of college football -- during the first half of Saturday's game at Clemson.

Toafili caught a wheel route from quarterback Jordan Travis for what would have been a big gain, then things really got interesting.

When he appeared to get tackled by Clemson defensive back Sheridan Jones at the Tigers' 20-yard line, Toafili instead rolled on top of the cornerback without ever touching the ground. He then got up and tip-toed down the sideline for a 75-yard touchdown.

