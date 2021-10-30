Twinkle Toafili: FSU RB pulls off spectacular 75-yard touchdown at Clemson
CLEMSON, S.C. -- Florida State running back Lawrance Toafili delivered one of the best plays of the 2021 season -- not just for the Seminoles, but all of college football -- during the first half of Saturday's game at Clemson.
Toafili caught a wheel route from quarterback Jordan Travis for what would have been a big gain, then things really got interesting.
When he appeared to get tackled by Clemson defensive back Sheridan Jones at the Tigers' 20-yard line, Toafili instead rolled on top of the cornerback without ever touching the ground. He then got up and tip-toed down the sideline for a 75-yard touchdown.
ESPN announcer Mark Jones did not miss a beat, calling the redshirt freshman running back, "Twinkle Toafili."
That touchdown gave the Seminoles a 13-10 lead in the second quarter, but the Tigers came back to make it 17-13 at the half.
