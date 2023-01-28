Class of 2024 defensive tackle prospect Nasir Johnson and 2024 offensive line prospect Raynor Andrews both received offers from Norvell on Saturday.

Florida State coach Mike Norvell and his staff hosted approximately 75 prospects from the 2024, 2025 and 2026 recruiting classes. Two prospects left with scholarship offers from the Seminoles.

Johnson, who is 6-4 and 300 pounds, is from Dublin (Ga.) High School. He would be considered an under-the-radar prospect but that is likely to change with his Florida State offer.

"I felt good about it," said Johnson. "How (else) could you feel about it."

Johnson thought the offer might be coming but was still a little caught off guard be the reality of it.

"I was looking forward to it, but it still kind of surprised me," said Johnson.

Johnson was extended the offer by FSU's head coach shortly after he arrived on the FSU campus on Saturday morning.



