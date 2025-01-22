Two 4-star 2027 prospects headline latest group of FSU offers

Florida State coaches continue to make in-school visits with prospects across the country this week. On Monday and Tuesday, the Seminoles' coaching staff extended offers to a handful of prospects from the 2027 and 2028 recruiting classes.
2027 prospects
Roberts is rated as a four-star prospect. Other offers: Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Washington, Wisconsin and USC.
Tyson is rated as a four-star prospect and ranked as the 61st-best overall prospect in the class of 2027. Other offers: Arizona, Colorado State, Oregon and Tennessee.
Other offers: Miami, Kentucky, Pitt and FIU.
Other offers: Penn State, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.
2028 prospects
Other offers: Auburn, Miami, Pitt and USF
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple