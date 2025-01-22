Advertisement
Published Jan 22, 2025
Two 4-star 2027 prospects headline latest group of FSU offers
Patrick Burnham  •  TheOsceola
Football/Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@OsceolaPat

Florida State coaches continue to make in-school visits with prospects across the country this week. On Monday and Tuesday, the Seminoles' coaching staff extended offers to a handful of prospects from the 2027 and 2028 recruiting classes.

2027 prospects

Roberts is rated as a four-star prospect. Other offers: Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Washington, Wisconsin and USC.

Tyson is rated as a four-star prospect and ranked as the 61st-best overall prospect in the class of 2027. Other offers: Arizona, Colorado State, Oregon and Tennessee.

Other offers: Miami, Kentucky, Pitt and FIU.

Other offers: Penn State, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

2028 prospects

Other offers: Auburn, Miami, Pitt and USF

